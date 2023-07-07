Josh Winckowski did damage on the mound by limiting it on the base paths

But Winckowski did more than just limit damage — he erased the possibility of it. He stranded both runners and kept the deficit at one entering the bottom of the inning, one where the Sox put up six runs. The 25-year-old then returned to the mound for a 1-2-3 eighth inning in the 10-6 win.

The modest goal was representative of the dismal situation Winckowski inherited: a one-run deficit, runners on second and third, and no outs. The important run to keep from scoring is on second, Cora told his pitcher.

Limit the damage. That’s what Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Josh Winckowski during the top of the seventh inning when the righthanded reliever entered Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers .

“He did an outstanding job,” Cora said.

Winckowski started against the Rangers’ cleanup hitter, Adolis García, who entered the day third in the American League with 22 home runs and had already scorched a 412-foot double in the game.

Winckowski wanted to fill up the strike zone but knew he had no margin for error. The safest area to attack was away so he started with a slider that missed for a ball.

Then he made a mistake.

He meant to throw a sinker down and away but left it over the heart of the plate. It didn’t matter because of the pitch’s power — the 97.3-mile-per-hour speed blitzed García and evened the count.

“You get away with mistakes every so often,” Winckowski said.

Soon after, a cutter well off the plate induced a weak grounder that kept the runners where they stood.

Then stepped in All-Star third baseman Josh Jung. Winckowski started fast, getting Jung to swing and miss on a cutter outside. Jung fouled off a 98-m.p.h sinker inside on the hands. As catcher Connor Wong readied to call the next pitch, Winckowski hoped he’d call for a four-seam fastball.

“Wong kind of read my mind on that,” he said.

Winckowski struck out Jung with a 96.6-m.p.h four-seamer, ending the threat of an out scoring a run. He then loaded the bases with an intentional walk to face righthanded hitter Ezequiel Durán.

The second pitch of the at-bat, a 98.3-m.p.h sinker, got Durán to hit a ball to Christian Arroyo and end the inning. With a sizable five-run lead, 10-5, Winckowski returned for the top of the eighth, and took just 11 pitches to induce a groundout and a pair of pop-up outs.

The success wasn’t representative of how Winckowski’s recent outings have gone. He pitched to a 5.73 ERA in June and had given up six runs in his last 4⅓ innings, the latest being a two-inning performance against Toronto where he gave up four hits and three runs.

That came after the first two months where his ERA sat at 2.14. The issues stemmed from a slight mechanical flaw, Winckowski explained. His back heel, which he’d done a good job keeping on the mound and staying connected early in the season, had begun flying up.

“I’ve been getting a little jumpy lately,” he said.

But the pitcher had no such issues against the Rangers. His heel stayed on the ground, allowing him to generate more velocity — all of his pitches were faster than they had been this season, per Baseball Savant.

“Just puts my arm slot in a good spot,” he said of the tweak. “And then, obviously, you get a lot more power from the ground, kinetic chain is a lot better.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com.