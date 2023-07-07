Top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer has been showing off at Double A. Now he’ll get to do it on a bigger stage: the All-Star Futures Game.

“Whenever we get the chance to, we go. It’s so close. It’s pretty cool to just start being around [Boston] and getting used to it,” Mayer said recently from Hadlock Field in Portland . “We’re in Boston country now. Everyone loves the Red Sox. Everyone’s wearing Red Sox hats. Everyone starts to recognize you. You kind of feel like you’re really close physically as far as making it to The Show.”

Since the Red Sox’ top prospect was promoted to Double-A Portland in late May, he’s taken advantage of Maine’s proximity to what he hopes is his future baseball residence. He’s made multiple off-day trips that have underscored the diminishing distance separating him from the big leagues and the increasing attention that awaits once there.

As Mayer suggested, the growing sense that the shortstop is nearing Fenway Park is not merely geographical. The mere fact that the 20-year-old is already in Double-A highlights an accelerated track for a player who was taken out of Eastlake (Calif.) High School with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft just less than two years ago.

This weekend, Mayer — ranked the No. 6 overall prospect by Baseball America — will be one of the featured talents in the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. In all likelihood, Mayer’s appearance at T-Mobile Park on Saturday will be the only time he plays on a big league field this year. But as the youngest drafted Red Sox position player to reach Portland since Anthony Rizzo in 2010, his professional path suggests a big league debut by mid-2024 is within reach.

Though Mayer’s overall numbers this year have been dampened somewhat by an initial struggle after his promotion from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland, they’re solid in their own right. Between the two levels, he’s hitting .249 with a .323 OBP, .474 slugging mark, and 13 homers in 63 games. In the context of his age (20), level (Double-A), and position (shortstop), the performance is outstanding, backed by standout tools.

A lefthanded hitter with a picturesque swing, Mayer flicks long flyballs with ease to left-center — a trait that suggests a hand-in-glove fit at Fenway Park. Two of Mayer’s first six homers in Double-A (including one off top Phillies pitching prospect Mick Abel) have been off the Hadlock scoreboard in left-center.

“The reach he has is something that I’ve noticed. He’s just so long-limbed where he can go out and take pitches that are outer half or out of the zone and still hit them hard,” said hitting coach Doug Clark. “That’s an ability that not too many people have.”

“It wasn’t jam shots the other way. He hit it 110 [m.p.h.] off the bat against two very good pitchers,” said Sea Dogs teammate Alex Binelas. “He does stuff like that, and you just sit back and just go, ‘Wow.’”

Mayer — who didn’t lift weights in high school — has steadily added strength in pro ball, and now projects to feature at least plus power in the big leagues. Already, his swing and natural ability to find the ball with the barrel has resulted in some tape-measure shots.

Defensively, though his pure running speed is below average, Mayer combines great anticipation, superb footwork, and long strides to cover plenty of ground, his combination of angles to the ball and excellent hands allowing him to look like a natural at the position.

“He’s an unreal shortstop,” said fellow Portland infielder Chase Meidroth. “Obviously he can swing the bat, but defensively, he’s the truth over there.”

Mayer’s combination of skills stands out. It’s elevated further by how he approaches his craft.

“I think he’s everything that everyone’s built him up to be, and probably more in terms of baseball IQ and maturity on the field,” said reliever Christopher Troye, Mayer’s 24-year-old roommate in Portland.

“He’s got a lot of intangibles to play the game for a long time and be really a household name,” agreed Portland manager Chad Epperson.

Those who spend time around Mayer almost invariably rave about not only his talent but also his aptitude. Nearly every game he plays offers a glimpse of why that’s the case. One four-pitch sequence at Hadlock Field on June 23 offered insight into why Mayer has been able to move so quickly through the minors thus far without getting jarred.

As soon as he moved up to Double-A on May 31, Mayer noticed the difference in the quality of pitching. More than he’s ever encountered, Mayer is facing pitchers who possess command both within and outside the strike zone, making it more difficult to avoid chasing pitches.

“The biggest [development goal] is just pitch recognition, making sure that I’m swinging at strikes and taking balls. Obviously it’s a little tougher at this level,” said Mayer. “It’s something I really need to work on. It all starts in the cage. When I take the field, that’s what I’m focused on.”

With runners on the corners and one out in the seventh inning of a 5-2 game, righthanded reliever Max Kuhns — searching for a strikeout or trying to induce a rollover for a potential double play — tested Mayer’s vulnerability. He opened the at-bat with a good slider that dove below the strike zone. Mayer swung over the top of it.

“A slider I’ve never seen before. Obviously I swung at it, probably shouldn’t have,” recounted Mayer.

Kuhns went back to it — a slider with virtually the same shape and location — on the second pitch of the at-bat. Mayer took it to even the count at 1-1.

“He started it in the same tunnel. I didn’t swing, made the adjustment,” said Mayer. “I knew I just had to elevate my sights a little bit.”

Kuhns then tried to vary looks by throwing an elevated fastball. The pitch sailed well wide of the strike zone, an easy take for Mayer. Now ahead in the count, 2-1, the 20-year-old got another slider — this time in the strike zone. He took a controlled swing that sent a long flyout to the track in left-center, driving in the runner from third on a sacrifice fly — a satisfying outcome both given its value to the team and the pitch-to-pitch adjustments that permitted it.

“I’m 20. I’ve got a lot to learn,” said Mayer. “You challenge yourself to learn with every pitch.”

There’s broader evidence suggesting how quickly Mayer is indeed absorbing his lessons at a new level. He was 0-for-16 in his first four Double-A games, started finding his way over roughly the next 13 games (.200/.236/.440), and now has taken another step forward (.261/.333/.522) over the last dozen contests.

To those around Mayer, that rapid improvement in results — something that also occurred last year after an initial struggle with a promotion from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville — is not a surprise.

“I’ve seen someone who really I think has that sixth sense — I think he almost has a seventh sense — of just really feeling out the game,” said Clark. “He almost can see things that other people don’t see.

“The anticipation and how he goes about reacting to certain plays and pitches, just the way he picks things up, is extraordinary. That’s the special part of this kid. He’s very receptive. He retains quickly. And he executes quickly. That’s a person who’s got that extra level of ability to go out and make this game look so easy when he’s doing really hard stuff.”

None of that is to suggest that Mayer has been perfect. Epperson recalled an instance in which Mayer didn’t reach on a ball that the shortstop bobbled.

From the third-base coach’s box, Epperson’s eyes had been on the shortstop, so he didn’t see whether Mayer had been hustling out of the box. When Epperson returned to the dugout, he sat down next to Mayer, and asked whether the shortstop had busted down the line.

“He just said, ‘Eppy, it’ll never happen again,’” said Epperson.

In such moments, there are different critical lessons that represent an important part of the player that the Sox need Mayer to become — a leader on and off the field who cares about the details of the game and can not only elevate his game but help teammates to raise their own level of play.

Mayer recognizes that larger goal, and makes it — rather than his timetable to the big leagues — where he focuses his daily energy. As much as he’d love the Futures Game to be a springboard to the big leagues — “that’d be sick,” he said — he recognizes that his job is to continue to develop in a way that will make him the most impactful player possible once he gets there.

“The sooner I can get there, obviously that’s cool. Being in The Show is cooler than being in Double-A. Being in Double-A is cooler than being in High-A,” he said. “But I’m only gonna get there if I learn some things here and get better here.”

All the evidence suggests he is doing just that.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.