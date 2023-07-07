Mark Kotsay, a winner and a good baseball man, maintains positive approach as A’s manager

He played in the 1996 Olympics, was a first-round draft choice, and went on to a 17-year major league career that included a stint with the Red Sox from 2008-09 when Alex Cora was one of his teammates.

He was a two-time All-American at Cal-State Fullerton, leading the Titans to the 1995 NCAA championship as a power-hitting outfielder and as their closer.

When Mike Lowell tore a labrum in his hip in 2008, the Sox moved Kevin Youkilis to third base and used Kotsay at first base for the playoffs, a position he had barely played.

Advertisement

“We were limping,” Cora said. “He took like 15 ground balls and [said], ‘I’m ready to go. I’ll do it.’ And he did.”

Now Kotsay, 47, is the second-year manager of the Oakland Athletics, who arrived Friday at Fenway Park with a 25-64 record.

The Athletics have been baseball’s easiest punch line for a few years. They have the lowest payroll in the game and play in a crumbling stadium. The biggest crowd of the season came in June when fans organized a protest to implore owner John Fisher to sell the team.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Instead, the Athletics have plans to move to Las Vegas.

Meanwhile a hopeless season wears on.

Kotsay was on the field early before Friday night’s game, catching up with former teammate Jonathan Papelbon. Then, wearing a hooded sweatshirt on a muggy day, Kotsay threw batting practice as his coaches worked on fundamentals with other groups of players.

That’s where Kotsay finds satisfaction, something he learned playing for Terry Francona 15 years ago.

“Absolutely. The relationship side of managing is what I took from him,” Kotsay said. “He cared about the guys. He cared about you as a person, not just as a player, and he cared about you getting better.

Advertisement

“Playing for Tito was fun. He kept it light but motivated you. He used to offer J.D. Drew some money to hit the ball off the wall and get some RBIs going the other way. He found a way to connect with everybody.”

The Athletics are on a pace that would result in 117 losses. They’ve allowed an average of 6.2 runs per game. There are only a handful of Oakland players who would get on the field with a contending team.

How does a person like Kotsay, who has known so much success in the game, find the energy to put on the uniform day after day?

“We measure our progress by where we started and where we’re going to end up,” he said. “The first month was really, really tough. A lot of young pitching going through the ringer for the first time. It wasn’t easy.

“But in May we got better and in June we had a better month. July has been even better. That’s what we talk about. My job is about focusing on the positives and building confidence.”

Oakland started 6-26. But they have since had a seven-game win streak and were 13-14 since June 6 entering this series.

“We’re more competitive,” Kotsay said. “From a teaching standpoint, we put tons of effort into it, tons of energy and time.”

From afar, Cora has wondered how Kotsay has held up.

“Honestly, sometimes I think about it. It has to be hard,” he said. “As competitors you want to be in the hunt. … But they have a plan. There are future plans. Hopefully he’s part of that because he’s a good baseball man.”

Advertisement

Cora told a story about a team flight in 2008 when Kotsay was singing 1980s karaoke with Sean Casey and ordering up beers. The Sox won 97 games that season and went to the seventh game of the American League Championship Series.

There’s nothing to celebrate now for a good baseball man. But Kotsay knows what it takes.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.