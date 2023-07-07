Molly Smith, perhaps the first woman to qualify for the men’s Massachusetts Amateur, is breaking barriers on the golf course

She faced one of those dreary situations in this year’s US Girls’ Junior qualifier at Sherman, Conn. The 18-year-old was 4 over after 15 holes and looked as if she’d miss the cut to qualify (only two players make the cut).

Molly Smith takes the opposite view — she wants the round to go longer and approaches each hole as an opportunity to make up for her previous poor swings.

Most golfers mired in a bad round — missed greens, trips to bunkers, and steadily rising scores — can’t wait for it to end.

The remaining three holes could have been a chore to complete or a chance at redemption. Smith chose the latter, squeezing out a trio of birdies that put her atop the field and secured her spot in the 74th edition from July 17-22 at Colorado Springs.

Advertisement

”I always feel like you’re just one swing away and anything can happen and you’re never out of a round,” she said.

Golf defines and dominates much of Smith’s life. Among her accomplishments: she is a state champion, a four-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic, and a University of Central Florida commit.

On July 10, she will compete in the Massachusetts Amateur Championship and possibly make history: Smith is believed to be the first woman to qualify for the championship since the tournament began in 1903.

But Smith doesn’t view the upcoming tournament as groundbreaking. To her, it’s another chance to test herself.

“It’s an opportunity for me to play a great golf tournament at a great course and compete against some of the best players in the state,” she said via text message.

Smith is believed to be the first woman to qualify for the Massachusetts Amateur Championship since the tournament began in 1903. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But excellence often demands everything from those who pursue it. Smith’s father estimates she spends about 70 hours a week on golf.

Advertisement

Her coach at Westford Academy, Dave Delong, described her mentality as follows: “I came here to win. I didn’t come in here to come in second or to put on a good performance. I came here to win.’'

Those high standards bred a negative self-talk that used to plague Smith when rounds went awry. The disposition she brought to the final stretch of the US Girls’ Junior qualifier didn’t exist previously.

”I was standing in my own way for a while,” Smith said.

Her mental game has improved to the point that it is no longer a blaring weakness that once would send her spiraling.

That development was especially important because of the outsized role golf plays in Smith’s household. The game has been a part of her life as far back as she can remember.

”I know stories of things that happened when I don’t even have a memory yet,” she said. “That’s how young I was.”

Both her parents — Phil and Lynn — play. The former was a PGA professional, an eight-time Lowell Cities Tournament champion, and Smith’s first-ever twosome partner.

Smith's mom, Lynn, is also an avid golfer and helped foster her love for the game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At the age of 4, Smith would stick her plastic clubs in Phil’s bag. He’d hand her one club at a time as she hit the ball from spot to spot and eventually into the hole.

Phil, a stickler for etiquette, ingrained those customs into his daughter. Even as a toddler, Smith was so well-behaved that she could watch her father play in tournaments.

Advertisement

”Where other kids would be bouncing off the walls looking for a snack or this and that, Molly could actually focus in and watch the game,” Lynn said.

Smith’s older sister by one year, Morgan, saw her younger sibling’s love for the sport and jumped in as well. Her entry sparked a fierce competition. between the two that taught both the cruelty of sports.

”It definitely stings a lot when you’re going home with the trophy in the same car but it’s not in your hands and it might have just been completely ripped away from you,” Molly said. “And you have to drive home and look at the trophy physically and feel its presence there but it’s not yours and you have to hear about how it was taken from just outside of your grasp.’'

When Molly was 13 and Morgan was 14, they competed in the Lowell Women’s Cities Tournament. Morgan roared through the front nine with a 38 while Molly lagged with a 43. Molly crept slightly closer but remained four shots behind after 13 holes.

As Molly waited in the tee box of the next hole, her aunt came over to offer encouragement, words that didn’t do much for a teenager facing a steep path to victory.

”Come on I literally need a hole in one and three more birdies just to have a chance,” Smith recalled saying.

Her next shot landed in the cup. Three of the next four holes ended in birdies. Molly shot 29 on the back, snatching victory from her sister and flipping the dynamic of the car ride home.

Advertisement

”When Molly sets goals for herself, she means it and she’s going to achieve it,” Morgan said. “The confidence she has within herself is truly amazing … she has this ability to really, really want something and just do it.”

One of those goals was the length of her drive, a skill that quickly became Molly’s trademark. She cleared her previous benchmark of 280 yards, Morgan said, before quickly setting her next frontier: 300. Morgan said Molly has even occasionally launched 305-yard drives.

”I don’t think people understand how crazy that is,” Morgan said.

Molly Smith generates a lot of speed in her swing, and she can launch it 280 yards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The intensity of that swing poses unique challenges. Smith has snapped two shafts. During a tournament in Roanoke, Va., her mother recalled telling the rest of the group to stand back as a precaution — she could see the shaft of Smith’s driver bending during the swing.

Still, Molly needed the attention from college recruiters and time to hone her game, things she didn’t feel were attainable in Massachusetts. She’d seen Morgan struggle with the college recruitment process, Lynn said, and vowed the same wouldn’t happen to her.

”I don’t necessarily know if this is valid or not but it seems like occasionally the northern players get overlooked just because they’re not playing 12 months out of the year or because they don’t have tournaments to show in the winter time,” Molly said.

Advertisement

During the spring semester of her junior year, Molly and her mother temporarily moved to Venice, Fla. The new location brought a pair of key advantages: shortening the travel to tournaments and stretching out Smith’s window to play.

”She’d go to school in the morning, she’d be out by 2, she’d be on the golf course before 3,” Lynn said. “And Venice, Florida gets one hour more of daylight than the east coast of Florida. So in the dead of winter, she’s got sunlight almost until 7, 7:30 [so] that she could play 18 holes of golf after school every day.”

The southern stint paid off — Smith is committed to spend the next four years in Orlando as a Knight. But before that came a final year with Westford Academy that allowed her to finish her high school career with a flourish.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and her semester in Florida, Smith’s first chance to compete in the Massachusetts girls’ state title also was her last. On the 18th hole of the only round, with defending champion Isabel Brozena tailing her, Smith made a decision that showed another side of her mental growth.

Her powerful swing and resulting ambition had led to some over-aggressive play in the past. As Lynn described it, “we don’t need to go for the eagle all the time.’'

Smith missed her shot left on the final hole and would’ve had to deal with a tree on her backswing if she attempted a direct approach, one she said she might have taken a few years ago.

Instead, she “took her medicine” and punched a shot onto the fairway, left a chip short of the green, and got up and down to close her high school career with a one-shot advantage and a state title.

”I wasn’t getting too frazzled, I was patient with myself,” Smith said. “I made a smart decision instead of an impulsive one. It’s always good to use your brain and not your heart.

“I wasn’t exactly expecting it to take me until my senior year [to win a state title] … but it just felt like a fitting way to graduate [from] Westford Academy on Friday and then Monday, win the state tournament. It just felt like a nice conclusion to high school.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.