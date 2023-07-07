Free Jacks take aim at first Major League Rugby championship with Saturday clash against San Diego

The Free Jacks (15-2) will travel to Chicago to face the San Diego Legion (16-1) on Saturday after the teams won their respective conferences. San Diego enters the match on a 14-game win streak, while New England is coming off of 11 straight wins, including a 25-7 romp of Old Glory DC in the Eastern Conference final .

But the New England Free Jacks offer a remedy: a trip to Major League Rugby’s championship game, their first in franchise history.

The sting of being oh-so-close to a championship still lingers for New England sports fans. The wound of the Bruins’ first-round collapse is still fresh, and Celtics fans are still piecing together what went wrong in the Eastern Conference final.

“We are looking forward to landing in Chicago,” Free Jacks coach Scott Mathie said after last week’s win.

San Diego earned a championship berth with a 32-10 win over Seattle in the Western Conference final on Sunday, completing an undefeated run at home.

The Free Jacks faced San Diego just once this season, losing 29-12 in the second week at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Legion’s success is little surprise given that San Diego boasts the most wins in a season (16) the longest win streak (14), the most standing points (74), the most MLR ‘First XV’ selections (42), and the most different try scorers (29) in MLR history. Offensive production is spread out across San Diego’s back line and forward pack, making the Legion difficult to stop and giving it the highest scoring total (554) and largest point differential (269) in MLR.

San Diego will have to contend with New England’s staunch defense, which has allowed the fewest tries (36) in MLR this season. The Free Jacks have allowed two or fewer tries in eight of their contests this season.

New England wing Paula Balekana is a potent option on the outside and is second in the league in tries scored (13). Center Le Roux Malan has been on a tear of late, scoring at least once in each of the Free Jacks’ last two games.

Scrum half John Poland is another player to look out for, as he is a key decision-maker in the high-scoring offense and was the catalyst in New England’s game-sealing try against Old Glory.

“He’s kind of the person that guides everything, connects the dots between the backs and the forwards,” said Free Jacks co-founder and CEO Alex Magleby.

New England’s lineup remains largely unchanged from the Free Jacks’ dominant performance against Old Glory. Mathie will make just two changes to the starting lineup, as Semisi Paea will take the place of Reegan O’Gorman at lock, and Mitch Wilson will return to the wing after recovering from injury.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.