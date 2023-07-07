Game 89: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

If you missed Brennan Bernardino’s first two appearances this week, do not fret, Red Sox fans. You’ll get another chance to see the lefty when he opens Friday night’s game against the Athletics.

Bernardino went 1⅓ innings in both a relief appearance in Sunday’s win at Toronto as well as a starter in Tuesday’s loss to the Rangers. He will be facing an Oakland team that is an MLB-worst 39 games below .500. If only Apple TV+ had this game.

The Sox moved to two games above .500 with Thursday’s 10-6 win over the Rangers. They have won five of their last six heading into this weekend’s series. After the three-game set with Oakland, the Sox will be off for the All-Star break before returning with a six-game road trip, beginning July 14 with a three-game series against the Cubs.