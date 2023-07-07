Red Sox keep up winning ways with win over Athletics in series opener

The Sox, meanwhile, have proven themselves, so far, to be an average product, beating up on good teams but dropping contests to the club’s they’re supposed to beat.

As a result, the A’s landed at Fenway Park for a three-game set against the Red Sox as the worst team in baseball.

The Athletics are a team full of misfits and Triple A players thanks to a penny-pinching owner who is looking for a way out of Oakland but with no plan on how that will actually work.

On Friday night, however, the Sox took care of the lowly A’s with a 7-3 win in the first game of a three-game set.

Advertisement

With two games to play before the All-Star break, the Red Sox are riding a three-game winning streak and, although still in last place, are three games over .500 at 46-43.

Both teams went with an opener, the Sox starting Brennan Bernardino while the A’s called on Sam Long. Bernardino navigated his way through two scoreless innings. Long made it through the first scoreless but ran into trouble in the second, resulting in a five-run frame.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Back-to-back-singles up the middle by Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández followed by a walk to Triston Casas immediately put the Red Sox in the driver’s seat. The A’s then went to the bulk guy out of the bullpen in Luis Medina with Yu Chang at the dish in what was his first game back since his hamate bone injury. The No. 9 hitter didn’t waste any time getting into the action, delivering a two-run single up the middle. A wild pitch advanced runners to second and third before Jarren Duran beat out a high chopper to the right side for a single that plated the Sox’ third run. Justin Turner followed Duran with an RBI single of his own and a force out on a grounder to the second base side by Rafael Devers extended the Sox’ lead to 5-0.

Advertisement

Nick Pivetta took over for Bernardino in the third inning and working consecutive 1-2-3 frames. A two-out walk issued to Seth Brown by Pivetta in the fifth inning was followed by a pair of singles, the latter from Tony Kemp, who hit a slow dribbler toward Devers at third base that Devers fielded cleanly but delivered an errant throw to Casas at first, bringing in the first Oakland run.

Medina settled in, working his next four frames in scoreless fashion.

In the seventh, with Pivetta still pitching, Duran misplayed a skyscraping fly ball to left and the Sox paid the price when Brown launched a no-doubt homer to right-center, cutting the lead to 5-3.

Duran made right on his mishap, though, with a leadoff triple to right in the bottom of the inning. The Sox ultimately would score twice in the frame to put the game out of reach.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.