From Matthew Poitras’s upside to depth on the back end, four takeaways from Bruins development camp

The Bruins wrapped up development camp at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday, the five-day session concluding with a full-squad scrimmage.

▪ Poitras’s upside is apparent. Mason Lohrei and Fabian Lysell have been Boston’s premier prospects in a thin pipeline over the past few seasons.

But Matthew Poitras, a 2022 second-round pick, might be pushing his way into the conversation as the organization’s most intriguing young asset.

The 19-year-old forward doesn’t have the wheels or stick skills of Lysell, or the size of Lohrei (6 feet 5 inches), a playmaking defenseman. But the 6-foot, 182-pound pivot has the potential to be an impact pro thanks to his craftiness with the puck and hockey IQ.

Advertisement

Even though skating dropped Poitras out of the first round, Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner noted that the youngster’s “elite brain” allows him to generate Grade-A looks by way of changing pace, positioning down low, and poised passing.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Poitras broke through last season with Guelph (OHL), ranking fifth in the league with 95 points (16 goals, 79 assists) in just 63 games. Poitras’s shifts during Friday’s scrimmage regularly led to quality looks, Poitras extending offensive-zone sequences by shielding the puck down low. He often cut toward the slot with the puck rather than hang on the outside and wait for seams to develop.

Poitras may not be flashy, but there’s a lot to like about how his game, especially as he continues to fill out his frame.

”It’s just trying to attack every day, trying to win every day,” Poitras said of his mind-set. “Obviously, I look forward to that. This is a good opportunity for me. It kind of helps me just probably push myself every day, just having that in the back of my mind.”

Advertisement

▪ Few surprises with Boston’s blue-chippers. Poitras has taken a major step forward during his short time in the organization. But the Bruins’ other two prized prospects, Lohrei and Lysell, were as advertised throughout the week.

Lohrei’s size and playmaking acumen on the blue line offer tremendous upside. His floor at the NHL level might be a third-pairing, power-play specialist.

Lohrei’s improved skating and sought-after sturdiness were apparent this week, especially when weighed against previous development camps.

After a slow build-up this week while recovering from a concussion, Lysell did plenty of damage during Friday’s three-on-three session thanks to his high-end skill.

Still, after hitting a wall last season in Providence, the 20-year-old winger will need to prove in 2023-24 that his first pro campaign was just a small setback. He’s not afraid to carry the puck down low, and he has the hands to do damage on scoring chances. But Lysell’s smaller frame (5-11, 179) and head-down mind-set could lead to more punishment in the AHL ranks and beyond if he doesn’t brace for it.

▪ Heft on the back end. A smaller, puck-moving stalwart has been a staple of the Bruins’ defensive units for more than a decade. But a quick glance at the development camp roster signals how the team is targeting more beef on the blue line.

Advertisement

The Bruins brought in 10 defensemen this week, nine of which are in the organization. The average height of those 10? 6-3. Average weight? 204 pounds.

Hulking defensemen such as Kristian Kostadinski (2023 seventh-round pick) and Jackson Edward (2022 second-round pick) are still raw, but their prickliness was evident on most contact drills.

The smallest option on defense this week, Boston University’s Gallagher (2021 seventh-round pick) still made his presence felt during Friday’s scrimmage with sound stick work and physical push-back around the boards.

▪ Duran seems destined for checking-line role. A physical forward such as Riley Duran seems like a lock as a fourth-line regular in due time.

The Woburn native and 2020 sixth-round pick has been productive during his two seasons at Providence College (39 points in 67 games). But Duran’s high motor and physicality are what stuck out during five-on-five action, especially on Friday.

If he carves a path to the NHL, Duran should ingratiate himself to the TD Garden crowd in short order, given his pugnacious and committed style.

***

If you missed development camp, just tune into Hockey East this coming season. Six players on Boston’s camp roster will play in the league, with Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik in line for strong seasons in a stacked Boston College lineup . . . Latvian-born Dans Locmelis will be a name to watch as he begins his collegiate career at UMass Amherst . . . Chris Pelosi and Beckett Hendrickson, both 2023 draft picks, popped during various battle drills, but both will need to tack on some weight . . . Ukrainian-born goalie Hlib Artsabanov held his own as a camp invite.

Advertisement

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.