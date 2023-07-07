Watch: Julian Benbow and Kevin Paul Dupont discuss the Grant Williams trade, was Alex Verdugo snubbed, and more on Boston Globe Today

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Julian Benbow and Kevin Paul Dupont joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.
Topics include the Celtics trading Grant Williams, whether Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was snubbed in the selections for the All-Star game, and why DeAndre Hopkins is an excellent fit for the Patriots.
