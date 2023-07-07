Yu Chang activated from 60-day injured list and excited for return to Red Sox lineup

“I feel so excited,” Chang said via translator Patrick Chu . “Obviously after two months [I’m] coming back to this field and it feels like [the first time] I got called up to the major leagues.”

Chang was in the lineup for Friday’s game at Fenway Park against the Oakland Athletics, batting ninth and playing shortstop in his first game back. He will play one more time before the All-Star break begins following Sunday’s game and play regularly after the four days away, per manager Alex Cora .

The Red Sox welcomed Yu Chang back to the active roster Friday from the 60-day injured list, optioning fellow infielder David Hamilton to Triple A Worcester as the corresponding move. Reliever Ryan Sherriff was designated for assignment to make room for Chang on the 40-man roster.

The 27-year-old had been on the injured list after breaking the hamate bone in his left wrist April 24. The injury continued his up-and-down season — after starring in the World Baseball Classic for Taiwan, a visa issue made his late arrival to spring training an even later one.

Chang played just 17 games before the injury but established himself as a strong defender at shortstop.

“His arm plays at this level. Very good hands, good footwork,” Cora said.

Despite the limited playing time, Chang entered Friday’s game tied for thirteenth among major league shortstops with three outs above average per Baseball Savant. He’s the only Red Sox shortstop who has been a positive for that stat, with Pablo Reyes at 0, Hamilton at -2, and Kiké Hernandez at -11.

Since making his major league debut in 2019 for Cleveland, Chang has never recorded an OPS over .693. He entered Friday at .515 for this season. Through 17 games, he was hitting just .136 (6 for 44) but with three homers and eight RBIs.

“He’s a strong kid. When he connects it’s loud contact,” Cora said. “So just keep helping him refine his approach and hopefully good things happen.”

Chang entered Friday leading the team’s shortstops in Wins Above Replacement per FanGraphs, even with that modest offensive production, a representation of how difficult it has been for the Sox to get production from the position without projected starter Trevor Story, who continues to rehab from offseason elbow surgery.

“[I’ll] just provide 100 percent of Yu Chang and just do whatever I can do,” Chang said. “I believe this can help the team.”

Story took ground balls at Fenway before the game and looked good, Cora said.

“We don’t want to rush him,” Cora said. “He’s a very dynamic guy that when he gets here, he’s a whole package. … There’s a reason we have spring training and he hasn’t played in a while, so we just got to be careful.”

Who’s on second? Not Turner

While it previously looked like the Red Sox may try Justin Turner at second base to maximize the lineup’s offensive potential, those plans look to be on hold. Cora reiterated he didn’t feel comfortable putting the 38-year-old at the position regularly because of a potential injury risk.

“I think it’s more physically than anything else,” Cora said. “He’s been running a lot lately and to push him to play there would be hard, for me to put him there and all of sudden he pulls his hammy and then what [do] we do?”

Turner has been one of the team’s best hitters of late, posting a .354/.406/.604 slash line in 24 games entering Friday.

If Turner plays first base instead of being used as the designated hitter, the move squeezes Triston Casas out of the lineup. However, it also allows Cora to use Masataka Yoshida, the seventh-worst defensive left fielder in the majors in outs above average per Baseball Savant, as the DH.

Turner primarily played third base during his nine-year tenure with the Dodgers and hasn’t played 20 or more games at second since 2011 for the Mets. But when asked about his potential fit at the position, the veteran noted he was a utility player in his past and said would be willing to play second if needed.

“I think in my baseball life, I’ve played probably more games at second base than anywhere,” Turner said. “I still go out and take ground balls at second base all the time … if that’s something that we need to do to put the best lineup out there, then I’ll go out there and play my [rear end] off.”

Paxton’s back to start

James Paxton was reinstated from the paternity list and will start Saturday against Oakland. Reliever Kaleb Ort was put on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to July 5 … John Schreiber (right teres major strain) was scheduled to throw one inning out of the bullpen in a rehab appearance Friday for Triple A Worcester and another Sunday … Catcher Reese McGuire (oblique) started to do baseball activities Thursday … A bullpen session for pitcher Corey Kluber (shoulder) was moved back to Sunday … Reliever Joely Rodriguez (shoulder) will be active at some point before the All-Star break, per Cora … Reyes (abdomen) was in the lineup at second base Friday for Worcester. Cora said Reyes will likely be activated following the All-Star break … Oakland rookie outfielder Eusty Ruiz, who led the majors with 43 stolen bases, went on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury and was replaced on the roster by Triple A call-up Cody Thomas.

