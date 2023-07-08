Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A Northern goshawk and two hooded warblers in Great Barrington, a single hooded warbler at the Hopkins Memorial Forest, a least bittern at a Richmond marsh, and single merlins in Pittsfield and Lenox.

Increasing numbers of early migrating shorebirds are now appearing at coastal locations, especially lesser yellowlegs, short-billed dowitchers, least sandpipers, and semipalmated plovers, but observers should be on the lookout for other species in the next several days.

Bristol County: A little blue heron at a marsh on Winsegansett Avenue in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: Single yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallets Mill Pond in Yarmouth and Forest Beach Conservation Area in Chatham, a glaucous gull at Harding’s Beach in Chatham, 10 rather early Forster’s terns at a Water Street marsh in Yarmouth, two royal terns and a single Arctic tern at Race Point Beach, and two continuing blue grosbeaks at the Frances A. Crane Wildlife Management Area.

Essex County: Two Caspian terns, a least bittern, a long-tailed duck, a black-legged kittiwake, and a black guillemot at Plum Island, a Caspian tern at Crane Beach in Ipswich, four black guillemots and two Arctic terns off Andrews Point in Rockport, two continuing yellow-crowned night-herons at Children’s Island off Marblehead, and an Acadian flycatcher at the Willowdale State Forest.

Hampden County: Two least bitterns at the Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge.

Hampshire County: A least bittern at Great Pond in Hatfield, a merlin in Northampton, and a continuing blue grosbeak at the Honey Pot Road in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: A bald eagle at the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, an out of season razorbill and a common raven in Aquinnah, and an Acadian flycatcher and a Northern parula at the Waskosim’s Rock Reservation.

Middlesex County: Three common terns and a common loon at the Hobbs Brook Reservoir, a common loon at Flint’s Pond in Lincoln, and an out of season dark-eyed junco in Arlington.

Nantucket: A glaucous gull at Coskata Pond, a lingering American coot and a clapper rail in Nantucket Harbor, and a merlin at the Nantucket Memorial Airport.

Norfolk County: A winter wren at Noon Hill reservation in Medfield, two Acadian flycatchers and three winter wrens at the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon, a dickcissel at Moose Hill Farm, a continuing, summering ring-necked duck at Houghton’s Pond, and a clapper rail in marshes near Kennedy Center off East Squantum Street in Quincy.

Plymouth County: At Manomet Point, 60 Wilson’s storm-petrels and two Leach’s storm-petrels offshore, and a lingering pomarine jaeger. A summering great cormorant off the Manomet bird observatory, three continuing sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, and an Acadian flycatcher at Wompatuck State Park.

Suffolk County: Fifteen Wilson’s storm-petrels and a black tern off Winthrop Beach.

Worcester County: A Brewster’s warbler at the Fruitlands Museum Historic District in Harvard, a flock of 20 glossy ibises over Cedar Street in Milford, two black vultures soaring near the Hardwick Winery, and five evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.