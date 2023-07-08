Brockton hopes to see Liberty Tree rise again

The land acquisition, which needs approval from the Brockton City Council, could give the city an opportunity to breathe new life into a historic site that has been long overlooked.

But the young tree, derived from the stump of what was once known as this city’s Liberty Tree, can be tied to the Underground Railroad and historical abolitionist figures ranging from Douglass to Lucretia Mott. For years, residents here have organized to ensure its preservation. And now, the city is working to acquire the land from a private owner, with hopes that the sapling will stand for liberty once more.

BROCKTON — At first glance, the scraggly sycamore that stands along Frederick Douglass Avenue seems unremarkable to the common eye, notable only for a granite marker nearby.

The tree “is really significant not just for the history of Brockton, but American history,” said Mayor Robert F. Sullivan, who has led the effort to acquire the historic land. “This is such an important piece that we really want to showcase it, enhance it, beautify it, and also get people to really understand what it means for America’s history.”

The city would have to acquire the land, an unkempt, 300-square-foot plot, through eminent domain, though Sullivan has not said how much money the city has offered for the property. The land’s owner could not be reached for comment.

The Liberty Tree dates back to 1763, and it played a significant role in the Underground Railroad. According to lore, the moonlight reflecting from its bark would always point out north, serving as a guide for enslaved people fleeing bondage, said Willie A. Wilson Jr., a Brockton historian and adjunct professor at Stonehill College who’s been instrumental in preserving the tree.

The tree also stands outside what were once the High Street stables of Edward E. Bennett, a local hotel keeper who sheltered enslaved people seeking freedom along the Underground Railroad. During the 19th century, people often gathered around the tree to hear speeches by leaders of the time such as William Lloyd Garrison, Lucy Stone, and Douglass on subjects ranging from abolition to women’s suffrage.

“It wasn’t just a symbol of antislavery,” Wilson said. “It was a symbol of freedom for various causes.”

In spite of its legacy, the original tree couldn’t stand the test of time. Storms took some of its limbs, and it began to rot. In 2004, it was chopped down.

“It created a lot of anger and resentment in the community,” Wilson recalled. “But in all truthfulness, it was just a danger.”

Willie A. Wilson Jr. sat at a table made from the original Liberty Tree at the Brockton Historical Society building in 2013. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Yet, some remnants were repurposed. Slices of its massive trunk are on display at the Brockton Historical Society and Brockton Public Library, and a piece of its limb can be viewed at the Plymouth district attorney’s office. After salvaging some remaining logs from a construction site, Sullivan gifted slivers of the tree to then-governor Charlie Baker and then-lieutenant governor Karyn Polito in 2022.

The tree has been cloned a few times since it came down — one clone has already grown to more than 80 feet tall on the local historical society property — and students in a 1960s-era civic club had previously collected seeds from the tree and planted them in multiple places, and even tossed them from an airplane.

The sapling that sprouted from the stump now stands about 60 feet. The sliver of property it sits on is private property and abuts a parking lot used for a beauty supply shop. The property is valued at $181,500. If it acquires the entire lot, the city would transform it into “Abolitionist Park” and erect a bust of Douglass, thanks to $75,000 in state discretionary funds, said Rob May, Brockton’s director of planning and economic development.

Abolitionist Park would include ample green space and a pedestrian-friendly path from Frederick Douglass Avenue to Legion Parkway, May said, adding that funding will come from the state’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant program, the federal Community Development Block Grant, and private donors.

“Having these green links is a way to free up space for pedestrians, and in this case, a way to celebrate our role in the abolitionist movement,” he said.

Sullivan said the designs for the Liberty Tree fit into a “renaissance” of city-led planning and development downtown as waves of young professionals, lured by the town’s cheaper housing and three commuter rail stops, settle there.

“We’re trying to create a new vision of an all-inclusive, welcoming community ... so I want to incorporate the new downtown with aspects of the history of Brockton,” Sullivan said.

Even in Brockton, a majority Black city, few people know about its Black history spanning centuries, said Phyllis Ellis, president of the Brockton NAACP branch. Beautifying the Liberty Tree area allows passersby to see such history with their very own eyes, otherwise “they’d never question it,” she said.

“It is upon us to make them aware of Black history not around just Black History Month, but in general,” Ellis said in an interview.

The City Council is expected to vote on the eminent domain acquisition sometime in July, Sullivan said. The sooner the plan is approved, he said, the sooner the city can ensure the Liberty Tree’s significance is known to future residents.

“To the next generation of Brocktonians and those that visit the city of Brockton, this is really an enduring memento of Brockton’s commitment to ensuring liberty and justice for all,” Sullivan said.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.