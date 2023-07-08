Driver charged in crash that killed 19-year-old police officer in Rutland, Vt.

A man who led police in Rutland, Vermont on a chase before crashing his truck into two cruisers, killing a 19-year-old female officer and injuring two other officers, is facing multiple charges, officials said Saturday.

Tate Rheaume, 20, is due to be arraigned Monday in Superior Court in Rutland on charges of grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting, and attempting to elude with death resulting, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who joined the force part-time in May, was killed in the crash that occurred on Route 4 east shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, State Police said.

She was set to start her training to become a full-time officer next month at the Vermont Police Academy, according to the statement.

“We’re hurting right now,” said Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen told the Rutland Herald on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Ebbighausen had wanted to be a police officer since she was 9 years old, Kilcullen said. She did an internship with the police department during high school, he said.

“She always had a smile on her face,” Kilcullen said told the newspaper. “We were looking forward to having her as part of our family.”

An autopsy completed Saturday determined that Ebbighausen died as a result of blunt force trauma, but her manner of death is still pending, according to State Police.

Her body was escorted Saturday to Rutland from the state medical examiner’s office in Burlington in a procession along Route 7 involving about three dozen local and state law enforcement officials, the statement said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

As the incident remains under investigation by Vermont State Police, Rheaume could face additional charges, officials said.

Rheume was placed into the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections and held on $500,000 bail. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash, State Police said.

Rheaume was in serious but stable condition Saturday afternoon, according to State Police.

The incident started at about 2:35 p.m. Friday when police received a call that “a man named Tate Rheaume” was trying to break into an East Washington Street residence in Rutland, State Police said in a statement Friday.

Police went to the scene and found Rheaume’s truck, but by 2:51 p.m., the truck fled the scene and an officer followed, State Police said.

The chase continued from East Washington Street to Stratton Road and then to the Woodstock Avenue intersection, the statement said.

Rheaume allegedly turned west onto Woodstock Avenue, also known as Route 4, while other police units were en Route, State Police said.

Ebbighausen was driving a cruiser east on Woodstock Avenue with a supervising, full-time officer in the passenger seat, State Police said. Another Rutland police cruiser was also traveling east.

“Evidence gathered at the scene indicates that Mr. Rheaume crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes and collided with Officer Ebbighausen’s cruiser, causing catastrophic damage to both vehicles,” State Police said in a statement Friday.

His truck then allegedly hit the second cruiser traveling alongside Ebbighausen during the crash, which happened at 2:53 p.m., State Police said.

The pursuit occurred for just under two miles, according to State Police.

Neither Ebbighausen, nor the officer accompanying her, were wearing seat belts, State Police said.

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two officers who were injured were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They have since been released, State Police said.

Nearly three dozen Vermont law-enforcement officers and first responders escorted Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen’s body in a procession on Saturday. Vermont State Police





