Falmouth deals with aftermath of rowdy July Fourth beach parties

Restaurant workers, public safety employees, and residents expressed concern on Saturday after days of parties had left beaches trashed. On Tuesday, the celebrations turned rowdy late in the afternoon and evening, when young people congregated in large groups , set off illegal fireworks, and left litter in the sand, several people who work on or near the beach said on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, however, the scene at the popular beach was vastly different, as crowds gathered to celebrate over the Fourth of July holiday period. Those celebrations ended in arrests for underage drinking, disorderly conduct, and other offenses, police said. Police have not released the number of arrests.

FALMOUTH – On Friday night, Falmouth Heights Beach was peaceful as the sun went down. A few people lingered on the sand, but many had moved to Shipwrecked, a restaurant across the street.

“It was bad,” said Joshua Wayne, manager of the Doggz and Hoggz food trailer on Falmouth Heights Beach. “[As] the sun went down, there was chaos.”

Beaches in Falmouth and in Dennis were overrun during Fourth of July celebrations last week with unruly crowds of people in their teens and early 20s , leading to brawls, beach closures, and arrests for underage drinking, disorderly conduct, and other offenses, according to police. On Mayflower Beach in Dennis massive crowds gathered and fights broke out, police said.

Officials in both communities said the crowds left beaches strewn with litter and alcohol containers.

Falmouth Heights Beach was quiet again on Saturday morning, but many were feeling cautious after the incidents.

Wayne, who worked through the holiday period on Falmouth Heights Beach, said he had to fend off teens who were urinating on his Doggz and Hoggz trailer and littering around it.

“Respect goes a long way and they had none of that,” he said. “If they would have respected the area the partying would have lasted longer for them.”

Falmouth police expressed disappointment with the party participants in a statement Wednesday.

“Their overall behavior was disrespectful and rude, with teens using profanity and taunting officers,” the statement read. “There was widespread evidence of underage drinking as the groups dispersed haphazardly.”

Police said the groups on both beaches were a mix of local teens and those visiting.

Veronica Rosenblatt, 22, who has lived in Falmouth her whole life, serves as a community service representative for the town’s beaches. She was not at the beaches on the nights of the disturbances, she said, but during the days there were “mobs, groups of 20 to 30 kids.”

Families typically leave the area at around 5 p.m., she said, but groups of young people tend to linger.

When Rosenblatt arrived at Falmouth Heights Beach the day after the incidents, the sand had been raked and the litter cleaned up.

“The night before, there was clearly a ton of stuff everywhere,” she said.

Two waitresses at Shipwrecked, which overlooks the beach, said they saw young people lighting illegal fireworks on July Fourth. Patrons sitting in the outdoors area of the restaurant, they said, were surrounded by smoke from the fireworks, as police cars patrolled the area and made arrests.

Fran Walker, 67, who has lived in Falmouth since he was 11 years old and has a house near Falmouth Heights Beach, said it was a mess when he saw it after one of the gatherings.

“There was trash everywhere,” he said.

Walker said this year’s beach parties “felt more unruly” than in the previous years he’s been a Falmouth resident.

Residents said there were more police officers monitoring the area than usual this year.

“They had a significant police presence,” said John Wagner, 49, who has spent every summer in Falmouth since he was a child and now is the father of a 16-year-old. “In the past, I was surprised by the fact that there wasn’t a police officer in sight when there was like a big crowd on the Heights.”

Wagner’s neighbor Peg Dunn, 82, has been spending summers in Falmouth her entire life and said it was a “fun place to grow up,” but there are problems now.

“Today it’s like overrun with the kids,” she said. “The beaches earlier this morning was like sardine-ville, and they were never like that years ago.”

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox and Globe photographer Vincent Alban contributed to this report.

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe. Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.