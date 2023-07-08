scorecardresearch Skip to main content

One motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured early Saturday in Taunton crash

After New Bedford allegedly under the influence hit two motorcycles

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated July 8, 2023, 1 hour ago

One motor operator was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Route 24 in Tauntonearly Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the highway, where Fred Moreira, 35, of New Bedford, was driving a 2014 Lexus when he hit the motorcycles, leading both men to be thrown from their bikes, State Police said in a statement.

Tyler Moniz, 30, of Fall River who was ejected from his 2007 Yamaha YFZ-R1 into the woodline, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

A 39-year-old Fall River man operating the second motorcycle, a 2001 Yamaha V-STAR 1100, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Moreira will be arraigned at Taunton District Court, on charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

No further information was available.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

