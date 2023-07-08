One motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured early Saturday in Taunton crash

One motor operator was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Route 24 in Tauntonearly Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the highway, where Fred Moreira, 35, of New Bedford, was driving a 2014 Lexus when he hit the motorcycles, leading both men to be thrown from their bikes, State Police said in a statement.
Tyler Moniz, 30, of Fall River who was ejected from his 2007 Yamaha YFZ-R1 into the woodline, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
A 39-year-old Fall River man operating the second motorcycle, a 2001 Yamaha V-STAR 1100, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
Moreira will be arraigned at Taunton District Court, on charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
No further information was available.
