One motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured early Saturday in Taunton crash

One motor operator was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Route 24 in Tauntonearly Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the highway, where Fred Moreira, 35, of New Bedford, was driving a 2014 Lexus when he hit the motorcycles, leading both men to be thrown from their bikes, State Police said in a statement.

Tyler Moniz, 30, of Fall River who was ejected from his 2007 Yamaha YFZ-R1 into the woodline, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.