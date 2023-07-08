Make way for bicycles on Boylston

But while Boston is considered one of the more bike-friendly American cities, more work is needed to get commuters out of cars and onto bikes — a step that would help ease congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and create a more connected city. That’s why the Wu administration’s plan to install a roughly 1-mile protected bike lane on Boylston Street, stretching from Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street, by the end of this year is a worthwhile investment.

With more Bluebikes on the road than ever and the mayor’s promise to expand the city’s bike lane network, it might seem like bicycles are just beginning to have a moment in Boston. But two-wheelers were a hit in this town long before bikesharing or those green-painted lanes urban cyclists have come to rely on — so much so that there’s a book documenting the city’s obsession with bikes. The title? “Boston’s Cycling Craze, 1880-1900: A Story of Race, Sport, and Society.”

Though the city already boasts many protected bike routes, be they off-street paths or separated on-street lanes, they are often disconnected and force bikers to go through stretches of unsafe roadways or intersections to get to their destination. As a result, cyclists are far too often the victims of crashes with motor vehicles: In 2019, 365 people were seriously injured while biking on Boston’s streets, according to a city report.

Given that it’s just a 1-mile stretch on a single road, the Boylston Street proposal will obviously not address all the dangers Boston’s bike commuters face. But as part of the city’s broader effort to add safe passageways for cyclists — and coupled with the street’s new bus-only lane, which was installed between Ring Road and Clarendon Street during the Orange Line shutdown last year but would remain permanent under this proposal — a separated bike lane on Boylston is a big step in the right direction. Not only would it make biking along that busy corridor safer, but it would also emphasize the city’s commitment to cyclists: If such drastic changes can be made on one of Boston’s most iconic boulevards, then surely other streets can follow.

The plan calls for reducing Boylston’s three vehicular lanes to two for most of the mile-long stretch to make way for the protected bike lane while leaving room for street parking. The city believes that configuration will provide ample room to keep traffic moving smoothly. But one contentious part of the proposed design calls for squeezing vehicular traffic into a single lane for one-and-a-half blocks, between Ring Road and Dartmouth Street, in order to maintain the bus-only lane that was installed last year as well as handicapped-accessible parking adjacent to the Boston Public Library’s central branch on Copley Square.

“We are sure that that will create a bottleneck that will back up traffic at various points in a variety of different ways,” Meg Mainzer-Cohen, the president of the Back Bay Association, a neighborhood business advocacy group, told the Globe editorial board.

Given that Boylston is both a commuter artery and a destination for the region’s residents and tourists alike, creating a traffic bottleneck there might cause backups elsewhere in the city. Eliminating street parking in that stretch and replacing it with a through lane is one approach that could solve the problem. But that would come at the cost of removing the existing accessible parking spaces. Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city’s chief of streets, told the editorial board that that’s a bad trade-off, and we agree.

Still, the city should try to find a way around the problem of bringing car traffic down to just one lane on such a busy block, whether that includes finding alternative places to install accessible parking or briefly merging the bike lane with the bus lane.

Ultimately, however, the city must prioritize bike and pedestrian safety in its final design, and if that results in some added car traffic, that’s a fine price to pay for improving alternative modes of transit in Boston — especially because that’s the only way to effectively reduce vehicular traffic altogether: by giving people more options.

There was a time when Boston was a leader in the kind of inspired biking infrastructure the Wu administration is hoping to create again. In 1883, a writer for The Wheelman, a cycling-literature magazine based in Boston, lamented the poor conditions for cyclists in New York, where “a bicycler is treated as anything but a gentleman.” Back then, it was Boston, the writer argued, that was “the bicycling paradise of America.”

But as the city developed over the next century and half, biking had its ups and downs. By 1958, commuting by bike seemed so novel that the Globe covered a Belmont resident’s decision to ride a bike to work as an event under the headline: “Boston Banker Pedals to Work.”

If Boston residents want to go back to living in a bicycling paradise, then they should be comforted by the Wu administration’s approach to redesigning the city’s streets. And while the Boylston Street bike lane might not, on its own, make Boston compete with cities like Amsterdam or Copenhagen when it comes to bike-friendliness, it’s a good step. By creating even more streets like it, maybe someday Boston could become the US city that finally lands a spot on a top-ten list of the most bike-friendly cities in the world. But even if it falls short, at least the roads will be safer. And that’s ultimately what the city needs.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.