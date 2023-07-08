Why should state legislators control the fate of rent control in Boston?

Try to wrap your brain around this : A state representative in West Springfield who owns 14 rental units and a senator in Andover who has $42 million in properties can vote to kill a plan to provide rent protection for people living in Boston. Put another way, even though the mayor, 11 of 13 city councilors, and nearly three-quarters of Boston residents want rent protection , it can’t happen unless a majority of legislators from the rest of the state — almost 90 percent of whom aren’t renters — vote to support Wu’s rent stabilization home rule petition. It’s not the first time that dynamic has doomed rent regulation in Massachusetts. In 1994, a measure introduced by Cambridge landlords to repeal rent control statewide was on the ballot. Three communities — Boston, Brookline, and Cambridge — had rent control. People there voted overwhelmingly to keep what they had. Voters in the other 348 cities and towns decided to get rid of what they did not have; rent control was abolished everywhere by a 51 percent to 49 percent statewide vote.

She hasn’t, but she will. The petition’s likely fate is not about the weakness of the proposal — it’s strategically sound, far from radical — but about the weakness of our democracy here in Massachusetts.

Rent control in Boston is about to die — again. Recently, when I asked Governor Maura Healey about the prospects for Mayor Michelle Wu’s Boston-only rent stabilization plan, she suggested my default to pessimism when it comes to the Legislature was premature. “Let’s see how the process works,” she said. A few days later, Wu was less sanguine, declaring, “I haven’t gotten a clear ‘no.’”

A huge part of the repeal campaign’s case was that the wealthy, like the then head of WGBH, lived in a rent-controlled apartment — which was legal but seemed not right. Means-testing in Wu’s plan would make it stronger. But imperfect protection is better than none.

Advertisement

In my first job, I represented rent-controlled tenants facing eviction in New York City’s South Bronx. Without limits on increases, virtually none of my clients could have remained in their homes. Wu’s legislation is far more moderate than the law there and in other very expensive cities, like San Francisco. It exempts single-, two-, and three-family houses and, for 15 years, new construction. The ceiling on rent hikes in Wu’s proposal is more than double the average increase Boston landlords charged in the decade after 2010. And when one tenant leaves, there’s no limit on what the landlord can charge the next one.

Advertisement

So what exactly is the opponents’ problem? To find out, I listened to a June webinar from the Small Property Owners Association, the same group that spearheaded the repeal almost 30 years ago. They said they “championed the rights of small mom-and-pop owners, who are more vulnerable to dreadful policies like rent control,” the same mom-and-pop owners who won’t be affected by Wu’s 2.0 version. It appears, for them, any tenant protection is too much tenant protection.

Large developers seem to share that view. They can’t make a credible argument against a generous ceiling on rent hikes like the one Wu proposed. So rather than rail against what actually is on the table, they damn what some day might be — the always scary “slippery slope.” But let’s be clear: The populist mayor they fear couldn’t create such a hazard without the risk-averse, business-friendly, landlord-heavy Legislature buying in, a rather unlikely prospect.

Advertisement

State legislators are entitled to think Wu’s plan is bad policy, too, and maybe they’d be proven right. Local leaders, however, should be allowed to embrace such ideas. Then, if their constituents ultimately decide they are hurt by them, they can fire those responsible.

So where does this antidemocratic power come from? A half-century old provision in the state constitution and history that pre-dated it, with the Brahmins on Beacon Hill not trusting the Irish in Boston to properly run their own lives. The players may have changed, but the antipathy for local self-government has not.

Individual communities can’t raise taxes on their own residents, change certain speed limits, and, more recently, Marblehead needed Beacon Hill approval to determine the order of candidates on its election ballots. Really? Boston’s got it even worse than its neighbors. The city can’t even issue a liquor license without state approval. How about this, for a change: almost any home rule petition proposed by a local community that would only affect its residents but that requires Beacon Hill support should automatically be approved by legislators.

I e-mailed the speaker and Senate president to see if they agreed. Senator Karen Spilka’s office said they would get back to me but didn’t. Speaker Ronald Mariano’s office did respond, saying he had serious questions about rent control, but ignored my serious question about whether a representative from Fitchburg should be able to vote to kill a Boston-only bill. I asked the governor the same questions: She wants to examine the details but does support the concept of local option rent stabilization. As for reforming the power imbalance tilting toward Beacon Hill, she said it was just not on her radar right now.

Advertisement

But it is on Wu’s, who told me that the “irony is home rule means what only affects your city, you should be able to rule over.” You should, but unfortunately for financially strapped renters in Boston, you can’t.

Jim Braude co-hosts Boston Public Radio, 89.7FM, at GBH News.