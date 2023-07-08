Latino groups challenge Harvard’s legacy admissions

Too many Latinos believe that college isn’t for them.

That’s what Zaida Ismatul Oliva told me. She is the executive director of the Chica Project, a nonprofit focused on empowering young women of color through mentoring and other school-based initiatives.

For Oliva, an immigrant from Guatemala who worked in higher education before joining Chica a year ago, college admissions policies that give preference to white students from rich families counts as “another strike against Latinos” and other students of color, she told me.

It’s why Chica joined two other Boston-area nonprofits — the Greater Boston Latino Network and the African Community Economic Development of New England — in a federal complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on their behalf. The civil rights suit, which was filed last week after the Supreme Court ruled that it’s unlawful for colleges and universities to consider race as a specific factor in admissions, challenges Harvard University’s practice of giving preference to children of alumni and wealthy donors.

The longstanding legacy and donor admissions policy at Harvard, which has been colloquially described as affirmative action for the rich, “systematically disadvantage students of color, including Black, Latinx, and Asian Americans,” the complaint argues. “Nearly 70% of donor-related applicants are white, and nearly 70% of legacy applicants are also white,” according to the complaint, which was filed with the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

Advertisement

Even though there are more Latinos enrolled in college than ever, they still face major challenges, such as affordability. According to 2021 Pew Research Center figures, about 32 percent of Latinos aged 18-24 were enrolled at least part-time in college; similarly, the share for Black Americans is 33 percent. In contrast, 37 percent of white and 58 percent of Asian adults in the same age bracket were enrolled in college at least part-time.

Advertisement

There are a limited number of spots at Harvard, of course, which means that a legacy student carries a significant opportunity cost (meaning that Harvard would be forgoing the potential gain from admitting a different applicant). And the message that Harvard is sending to applicants of color is a dangerous one: A student is worth more simply because they were born into a particular family. “We would like to see a situation where applicants of color have a level playing field to apply and be admitted to Harvard as any other type of candidate would be,” Michael Kippins, the lead attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights in the complaint, told the Globe’s Ivy Scott.

The Chica Project was founded in 2012 and has served more than 3,000 women of color since. The Chica Project

Those in favor of legacy policies argue that they encourage donations — which can potentially fund more financial aid — and that it builds more community. But Harvard has the largest university endowment in the country at more than $50 billion, so it can already offer more scholarships, Oliva said. “For every argument that (supporters of the practice) make, there are five arguments that you can make” to counter them.

Indeed, just look at Harvard’s famous neighbor, MIT. It does not consider legacy or alumni relations in its admissions process.”

Preferring a student whose parents attended a college not only takes away a spot from an equal or better student, it specifically takes away a spot from an equal or better student who overcame more by not having the advantages accrued by prior generations,” according to a blog post written by an MIT admissions official in 2012.

Advertisement

Why allow Harvard to keep its doors wide open to privilege? In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action, it has become more important to expand opportunities for people of color, including the roughly 300 young women that Chica serves annually.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.