New landscape, same challenges with the end of affirmative action

Those of us committed to equity recognize that affirmative action is just as necessary today as ever. Racism and racial inequality remain persistent cancers in our society. People who think that there is a level playing field are mistaken.

Re “Ending affirmative action doesn’t mean college admissions will be fairer” (Opinion, June 29): We knew this day was coming. In 2004, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor declared in Grutter v. Bollinger , “The court expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.”

Many Black people like me know what it is like to be admitted into elite spaces and then confronted with questions about how we “really” got in. Affirmative action for so many has been used as a code for “unqualified.” How shameful and repugnant that this policy has been associated with being “less than” when you have to be twice as good as your white counterpart to thrive in these spaces.

The way forward is unclear, but as the words of Martin Luther King Jr. remind us, “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.” He also said, ”This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”

History tells us the final chapter has not been written.

Julian Kenneth Braxton

Boston





Selective schools have never been fair

I expect that Students for Fair Admissions will sue Harvard again.

I’m confident that the university will continue to achieve its goals for diversity. When the next few matriculating classes continue to have approximately the same percentage of Black and brown students, the plaintiffs will claim that Harvard ignored the Supreme Court’s decision. Why? Because in California and other places where affirmative action was made illegal, Black and brown enrollments went down.

Harvard has the wealth and smarts to get the students the school is looking for. The other selective colleges and universities — they make up a small percentage of the total number of academic institutions in this country — also will work hard to seize on Chief Justice John Roberts’s imprecise guidance about considering essays, do more direct outreach, interview more candidates, and take other actions to reach their goals.

Much is said about so-called fairness. Selective schools have never been, and never will be, “fair.” Nothing is fair about the many factors they consider, such as all those extracurricular talents. But the range of factors has made, and will continue to make, selective colleges interesting and attractive, especially for all those wealthy folks from around the world and the country who crave the elite status that only those selective US schools provide.

Chris Popov

Concord





Back to ‘merit-based’? You mean, the path you took, Mr. Trump?

According to Donald Trump, the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action means that “we’re going back to all merit-based — and that’s the way it should be!” Oh, those good old days when the Trumps and Kushners got into Ivy League schools on merit! Did the former president see something in the court’s decision that I missed? Did the justices for the majority eliminate legacy admissions? Did they eliminate preference for the children of donors? Did they demand need-blind admissions complete with scholarships? Nope.

Harvey Silverglate, in a recent letter to the editor, said that affirmative action is “a clear violation of the constitutional command that every citizen be treated equally.” True, but so is favoritism. Where is the outcry about admissions preferences for the well-connected or those wealthy enough to pay full tuition?

There’s been a widening divide over the question of whether the United States suffers from structural racism. We could answer that question if we eliminated favoritism and wealth as steppingstones to a good education and good job opportunities.

Until that happens, affirmative action is not the enemy of merit. It is the only way to compensate for the most pernicious enemy of merit — a leg up for those already most significantly advantaged by life.

Julia Glendon

Lunenburg





Students who didn’t get into Harvard might have some thoughts to consider

It was with great interest that I read the article about the concerns that current Harvard students had with respect to the Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions (“Campus concerns,” Metro, June 30). It practically goes without saying that current Harvard students would have an issue with the ruling. Would not a more balanced approach have been to include the opinions of students who did not get into Harvard, since they were the ones who had been potentially harmed by the policy of affirmative action?

Joe Hubbard

Braintree





‘I began a journey to a wider world’

Though I am a white woman of a “certain age,” I took the Supreme Court’s decision striking down affirmative action as a blow to the head and heart. I grew up in a mostly white community in Fairfield County, Conn., and attended a mostly white Catholic college. I began a journey to a wider world when, as a college student, I attended the March on Washington (60 years ago this August), where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. John Lewis also spoke at the march, on the topic of voting rights. Later in the 1960s, I spent two summers in the South, under the auspices of the American Friends Service Committee, registering Black people to vote in Orangeburg, S.C., and in New Orleans.

Decades later, with a PhD in hand from the University of Michigan, I began a now-treasured career in the English department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In addition to teaching women’s and multiethnic literature, I served for several years as associate director of graduate studies. My duties in this role included admissions of prospective students and, in the process, I did practice affirmative action and am proud of it. We assembled a talented, multicultural group of graduate students whose presence enriched our classes enormously. Several of them have gone on to distinguished teaching careers of their own.

Margo Culley

Wendell





Another tool to redress injustice: compulsory national service

With its latest round of decisions, the Supreme Court has signaled not only its lack of concern about inequality but also its willingness to exacerbate the forces that divide Americans for the sake of a false ideal of constitutional purity.

Affirmative action may have been an imperfect tool to redress racial injustices. But it succeeded in fostering interaction among people of vastly different social and economic backgrounds at a time in their lives when it could have a lasting, transformative impact. At the very least, it put higher levels of achievement within reach for two generations worth of talented individuals whose opportunities would otherwise have been constrained.

Encouraging diversity among our student populations remains essential to help counter the parochialism and mutual mistrust of today’s siloed political and social factions. There’s another, complementary tool that hasn’t been used in 50 years but might just be of help today.

In a country enthralled with narcissistic individualism, no one wants to be told what to do. Yet it was through compulsory national service that our famous “greatest generation” led the crusade to defeat fascism and make our democracy a model for the world. In following generations, the Peace Corps, Vista, and AmeriCorps extended this mission to humanitarian relief but without the power of a universal mandate.

To rekindle that sense of shared purpose, altruism, and community across a larger population, it may be time to bring the mandate back. No, not a war and not a military draft either. But a national program of compulsory service, such as other countries have implemented successfully, could force millions of Americans out of their shells to see past their differences, work toward common goals, and rebuild what our current generation seems to have lost.

John Temple

Barnstable