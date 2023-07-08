Your guide to the 2023 MLB Draft: Red Sox could go local in the first round

All three finished their college careers on June 26 in Omaha, Neb. LSU, led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, routed Wyatt Langford and Florida in the deciding Game 3 of the College World Series finals.

This year’s draft class is among the deepest in decades, especially for position players. While the NBA and NHL Drafts earlier this summer featured generational talents and no-brainers at No. 1 in Victor Wembanyama and Connor Bedard, three college superstars are all contenders for the Pirates to choose with the first pick.

Before baseball’s best head to Seattle for All-Star Weekend, front offices are hoping to pick up some future stars in the Emerald City during the 2023 MLB Draft.

When the Red Sox are up at No. 14 overall, Brimfield native Matt Shaw — Maryland’s career home run leader — and Phillips Andover flame-thrower Thomas White could still be on the board.

Here’s more of what you need to know about this year’s MLB Draft.

The basics

When: Rounds 1 and 2 will be held on Sunday, July 9, starting at 7 p.m. The draft will continue with Rounds 3 through 10 on Monday and conclude after Rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday, with both sessions beginning at 2 p.m.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

How can I watch?: Round 1 will air on ESPN, and Round 2 on MLB Network and ESPN+. Action on Monday and Tuesday will stream live on MLB.com.

Format: The first round will have just 28 picks this year after the Mets and Dodgers had their first selections pushed back 10 spots for exceeding the $270 million third competitive balance tax threshold.

Seattle gets a Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick at No. 29 because Julio Rodríguez won Rookie of the Year. The Mets and Dodgers will then draft during the first round of Competitive Balance selections, additional picks given to teams that have either one of the league’s 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools.

The second round will then start at No. 40 overall. The Angels, Blue Jays, Cubs, Padres, Phillies, Rangers, and Yankees forfeited their second-round picks due to signing qualified free agents.

When do the Red Sox pick?

The Red Sox have the No. 14 and No. 50 picks on Sunday. Boston has recently preferred drafting hitters at high-slot values, highlighted by the first-round selections of Nick Yorke (2020), Marcelo Mayer (2021), and Triston Casas (2018) over the past five drafts. If Chaim Bloom wants to fill a need, however, the Sox farm system has a dearth of potential big league starters.

In the rest of the draft, Boston will pick once in each round. The Sox also get back-to-back compensation picks following the fourth round for losing qualified free agents Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi, who signed this offseason with the Padres and Rangers, respectively.

List of 2023 Red Sox draft picks

Here’s the full list of Boston’s picks with assigned slot values for Rounds 1-10, per soxprospects.com:

No. 14, first round ($4,663,100)

No. 50, second round ($1,698,000)

No. 83, third round ($846,800)

No. 115, fourth round ($580,200)

No. 132, compensation pick ($492,700)

No. 133, compensation pick ($487,800)

No. 151, fifth round ($408,500)

No. 178, sixth round ($320,200)

No. 208, seventh round ($250,300)

No. 238, eighth round ($201,000)

No. 268, ninth round ($178,600)

No. 298, 10th round ($167,900)

No. 328, 11th round

No. 358, 12th round

No. 388, 13th round

No. 418, 14th round

No. 448, 15th round

No. 478, 16th round

No. 508, 17th round

No. 538, 18th round

No. 568, 19th round

No. 598, 20th round

With the first pick in the draft …

Odds are Pittsburgh’s sixth No. 1 pick in franchise history will be coming from national champion LSU.

Dylan Crews is generally considered the top prospect in the draft after a dominant junior season in Baton Rouge, leading the nation in runs scored (100) and finishing tied for the lead in walks (71). The repeat SEC player of the year ranked No. 2 nationally in on-base percentage (.567) and No. 3 nationally in batting average (.426). The winner of the Golden Spikes Award for the best amateur player in the US, Crews projects as a center fielder at the big-league level. At worst, the Longwood, Fla., native has the arm for right.

Advertisement

There are rumors the Pirates are wary of Crews’s agent driving a hard bargain, however. His teammate Paul Skenes is the best collegiate pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg was taken No. 1 by the Nationals in 2009. With a fastball that touched 102 mph at LSU complemented by a wicked slider and solid changeup, the right-hander led the country in strikeouts (209) and WHIP (0.75) and ranked second nationally in wins (12), ERA (1.69), and opponents’ average (.165).

The Lake Forest, Calif., native also might be the best two-way player in his draft class, though he put down the bat this spring after transferring from Air Force. The 6-foot-6, 247-pound Skenes hit .367/.453/.669 over two seasons with the Falcons.

Here are other top prospects to watch:

Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida

Age: 21 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225

Besides the two LSU standouts, Langford is the closest contender for the No. 1 pick. The Trenton, Fla., native led the SEC with 26 home runs during his sophomore season before leading the Gators to Omaha as a junior, hitting .373/.498/.784 with 21 home runs, 28 doubles and three triples. Florida came up one game short against LSU in the CWS finals, but the left fielder went 7 for 13 with two walks in the series.

Advertisement

Max Clark, OF, Franklin Community (Ind.) High School

Age: 18 | Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190

The best prep prospect to come out of Indiana, Clark projects as a no-doubt center fielder in the big leagues. The the sweet-swinging lefty was the Gatorade national player of year and impressed at the U-18 Baseball World Cup, hitting a crucial home run against Canada before collecting three hits in the title game against Taiwan. When he pitches, the Vanderbilt commit features a fastball that touches 97 mph.

Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick (N.C.) High School

Age: 18 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

North Carolina’s repeat Gatorade player of the year is the best prep position prospect from the state since Josh Hamilton was taken No. 1 by Tampa Bay in 1999. Jenkins was hampered last summer by a hamate injury, but the lefty boasts power to all fields and consistently makes hard contact. The North Carolina commit has also been lauded for his character and baseball IQ.

The first-round order

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Sox

15. Chicago White Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers

19. Tampa Bay Rays

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Seattle Mariners

23. Cleveland Guardians

24. Atlanta Braves

25. San Diego Padres

26. New York Yankees

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

New England locals to watch

A left-handed pitcher from Massachusetts has never been taken in the first round of the draft out of high school, according to MLB.com. That could change with Thomas White, the 6-foot-5 Rowley native who posted a 1.66 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 42 innings this spring for Phillips Andover. He allowed just 10 hits.

White, who repeated as Gatorade’s state player of the year, has a fastball that touches 97 mph, though he has slipped out of the first round in several mock drafts. If MLB.com’s 24th-ranked prospect does fall, he might follow in the footsteps of the last Massachusetts high school pitcher to be taken in the first round — Lawrence Academy’s Tyler Beede, of Auburn, who went 21st to the Blue Jays in 2011 — and honor his commitment to Vanderbilt.

Advertisement

White posted a 1.66 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 42 innings this spring for Phillips Andover, allowing just 10 hits. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Brimfield native Matt Shaw could also come off the board early. The Maryland shortstop earned Cape Cod League MVP honors last summer after hitting .360/.432/.574 and leading the Bourne Braves to a championship.

He stayed hot during his junior season in College Park, mashing 24 home runs, including maybe the longest in college baseball this year, to set the Maryland career record at 53. Most mock drafts have the Worcester Academy product going at or around where the Red Sox select at No. 14 overall.

White isn’t the only prep flamethrower who could make history in this year’s draft. Bishop Hendrickson High School’s Alex Clemmey, MLB.com’s 50th ranked prospect, could be the first player from Rhode Island taken in the first five rounds since 2008.

The state’s Gatorade player of the year, Clemmey has a 6-foot-6 frame and a fastball clocked as high as 99 mph. He lost his opening start this spring but bounced back to record a 0.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 35.2 innings, allowing just seven hits entering the playoffs.

As with White, it remains uncertain whether a team will draft Clemmey early enough to sign him away from his commitment to Vanderbilt.

There’s also local talent that has shined at powerhouse college programs. Vanderbilt’s Hunter Owen, the 2020 Gatorade Maine player of the year from South Portland, could be gone by the second round after going 4-0 with a 3.52 ERA in 64 innings as a junior, striking out 76 batters and walking only 12.

Andover native Sean Sullivan was an effective No. 2 starter behind likely top-10 pick Rhett Lowder at Wake Forest. The Tabor Academy alum posted a 2.45 ERA in 69.2 innings, striking out 111 batters and walking just 21, to help the Demon Deacons reach the College World Series.

Four Boston College players have been taken in top five rounds over the last two drafts combined, a trend that should continue this year with outfielder Travis Honeyman and first baseman Joe Vetrano. Honeyman, a career .307 hitter with the Eagles who impressed on the Cape last summer, could be a Day 1 pick. Vetrano, who hit .315 this spring with 22 home runs, should land during Day 2.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com.