Boston Renegades trample Alabama Fire to earn berth in Women’s Football Alliance champioship game

REVERE — The Boston Renegades’ dominance in the Women’s Football Alliance continued Saturday night when the four-time reigning WFA national champions blitzed past the Alabama Fire, 58-6, on a misty Saturday evening at Harry Della Russo Stadium in the Pro Division National Conference Championship.

Boston Renegades quarterback Allison Cahill, 42, threw five touchdown passes in a 56-8 victory over the Alabama Fire in the Women's Football Alliance semifinals on Saturday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere.

The Renegades (8-0), winners of the last four will play the winner of the St. Louis Slam and Minnesota Vixen in the National Championship game July 22 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Two weeks after cruising past the D.C. Divas in the conference semifinals, the Renegades laid the haymaker early against the previously unbeaten Fire (6-1) in the teams’ first ever matchup and never looked back, building a 28-0 advantage midway through the second quarter that went unchallenged.

Advertisement

Quarterback Allison Cahill, a five-time league MVP, completed five touchdown passes to lead the Renegades in the victory.