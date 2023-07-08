For Celtics, Summer League is a proving ground for prospects JD Davison and Jordan Walsh, both of whom could make the team

JD Davison spent most of last season with G-League Maine after being the 53rd overall pick in 2022 and the Celtics have been prepping him to become a reliable point guard off the bench. With Payton Pritchard expected to receive an increased role with Marcus Smart gone to Memphis, Davison suddenly becomes a candidate for the third point guard role.

Yet, there’s good reason to pay attention to the summer Celtics. They opened their Las Vegas Summer League play Saturday afternoon against the Miami Heat with two players who could make the roster this season.

LAS VEGAS — When Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens values first-round picks like Christmas fruitcakes, summer league can become difficult motivation, especially after two controversial trades of core players.

Secondly, the Celtics have high hopes for this year’s second-round pick Jordan Walsh, who scored 18 points in his NBA debut in the 99-88 loss at Cox Pavilion.

Walsh is a one-and-done project, a player who would have boosted his draft stock by returning to Arkansas for one more season, but he is an example of the changing mentality of NBA prospects. Like many in this draft, Walsh was content to get drafted outside of the lottery, develop in an NBA system, and become a contributor in coming years. Walsh, like Davison, doesn’t have much of a college rèsumè.

“I knew that going into the NBA, when I took the chance to bet on myself and stay in the draft, that my position on the team would be a three and [defensive] guy,” Walsh said. “I’ve always had the ability to do it. Now I have the opportunity to show it on a daily [basis] with guys who want me to show it. That’s just the biggest thing, for them to have the confidence in me to do things that maybe I didn’t do at Arkansas and have the confidence in me to do it here, with stuff on the line. That’s real important to me and I take great pride in that.”

Walsh has a slight build, meaning the Celtics’ primary goal over the next several months is turn him into a physically legitimate swingman. Walsh’s first step is to improve as a 3-point shooter. He knocked down three 3-pointers in the first six minutes en route to finishing 6 for 11 from the field.

That Walsh appears comfortable shooting from long range is a positive sign. He averaged 7.1 points last season at Arkansas and made just 20 of 72 3-point attempts. The Celtics view Walsh as a plus defender with the ability to score from the perimeter. But that transformation will take time.

“Not only do they encourage me, they force me to shoot [threes],” Walsh joked. “I just remember in practice one day somebody hit me on a wide-open corner three and I didn’t shoot it. I did a side step and then shot it. And the gym went crazy, like ‘Jordan! What are you doing!! You have to shoot it.’

“I feel like them believing in me and giving me an opportunity and telling me to shoot it, that’s the biggest part because that builds confidence in me.”

Celtics summer league coach Tony Dobbins, now a senior member of the coaching staff, said Walsh is quickly adjusting to the team’s vision of his role.

“There’s a framework that we want to establish in teaching him, helping him learn the NBA, helping him learn our system,” Dobbins said. “But also, when you’re playing off the ball and those [main scorers] are drawing a lot of attention, you have to be confident when the ball arrives in your hands. The first thing is getting your feet wet being in the NBA and understanding what it takes to be an NBA player. [Walsh] does a lot of things that are interesting in terms of what we hope will be his range.”

As for Davison, he is improving as a point guard and a shooter, but his decision-making, especially on fast breaks, needs work. Davison has to become more comfortable as a scorer. He finished with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting with 11 assists and 5 turnovers.

Because Davison was signed to a two-way contract, he was not allowed to suit up for the Celtics during their postseason run. He had not played in an organized game in nearly three months, and there were times he looked hesitant and unsure.

“He got a chance to watch a lot toward the end of the season and be around the team in the playoffs, and see how guys work,” Dobbins said. “And even if he is still finding who he is as a professional, he’s in an environment where people are excited about working with him and he comes into the gym every day excited. He probably wanted to play a little bit better but it was great for him to be able to have the ball in his hands and to organize a team. It’s an exciting time for him and it’s an exciting time for Jordan.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.