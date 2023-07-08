Former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel among four pitchers added to National League All-Star roster

Atlanta’s Bruce Elder and Spencer Strider won’t pitch in the game, along with the Cubs’ Marcus Stroman , Milwaukee’s Devin Williams , and Toronto’s Kevin Gausman .

Minnesota’s Pablo López joined the American League roster Saturday and becomes an All-Star along with the player he was traded for last winter, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez .

The Mets’ Kodai Senga , San Francisco’s Alex Cobb , Philadelphia’s Craig Kimbrel , and Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes were added to the National League All-Star roster as replacements for pitchers who will be inactive for Tuesday’s game.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay lefthander Shane McClanahan, Dodgers lefthander Clayton Kershaw, and Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson were dropped earlier in the week because of injuries and Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase decided to skip the game because of the imminent birth of a child.

Earlier replacements include Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and righthander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco, Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker, Angels closer Carlos Estévez, Pittsburgh closer David Bednar, and Arizona infielder Geraldo Perdomo.

Yankees stop skid

Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot after a video review in the fifth, leading the Yankees past the Cubs, 6-3, in New York.

Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this season.

Gerrit Cole (9-2) gave up a two-run homer to former Yankee Mike Tauchman on his final batter and allowed three runs and five hits in 7⅓ innings.

Drew Smyly (7-6) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

Big second inning propels Orioles

Adam Frazier had a two-run single in a six-run second inning and Tyler Wells worked six solid innings as the Orioles beat the Twins, 6-2, in Minneapolis.

Baltimore had all six of its hit and all of its runs in the second inning on the way to its fourth consecutive victory. Wells (7-4) allowed six hits and struck out four in winning for the first time in four starts.

Donovan Solano had three doubles for the Twins.

Sonny Gray (4-3) had his winless streak extend to a dozen starts since April 30 allowing a season-high six earned runs and six hits.

Cardinals’ Mikolas shuts down White Sox

Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker hit a solo homer in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals topped the White Sox, 3-0, in Chicago.

Mikolas (5-5) allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The righthander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Giovanny Gallegos finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save.

White Sox righthander Touki Toussaint (0-2) allowed five singles in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Chicago dropped to 10-18 in its past 28 games.

Harper leaves game after plunking

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third inning, forcing him to leave the game after the inning concluded. Harper got attention from a team trainer for a couple of minutes before heading to first. He was later thrown out trying to steal third. The two-time MVP has played exclusively at DH since his return on May 2 from Tommy John surgery in the offseason . . . Rays starter Drew Rasmussen needs a third elbow surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Rasmussen’s surgery is scheduled for July 24, and the procedure will be done by Dr. Keith Meister. Rays manager Kevin Cash didn’t rule out Rasmussen from returning midseason next year. Rasmussen went 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts before being shut down . . . The Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.

