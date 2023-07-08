Jordan Walsh takes confident first steps in Celtics’ summer league opener

Walsh, the 38th pick of last month’s draft, soon realized that this is the time to truly start working on what the Celtics will one day need him to become. His defense is probably NBA-ready right now, but his shot will take time.

“And the gym went crazy,” Walsh said Saturday. “They were like, ‘Jordan, what are you doing?’ Like, they were yelling at me. They were like, ‘You have to shoot it.’ ”

LAS VEGAS — Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh was wide open when he received a pass in the corner during a recent summer league practice. It was a perfect chance to fire up a shot, but Walsh initially passed it up.

Advertisement

And Saturday he appeared focused on this pursuit, as he drilled 4 of 6 3-pointers in the Celtics’ 99-88 loss to the Heat in their Las Vegas Summer League opener. Walsh did not hit more than two 3-pointers in a game during his freshman season at Arkansas last year.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I feel like them believing in me and giving me that opportunity and telling me to shoot it, that’s the biggest part,” he said. “Because that builds confidence in me and that builds confidence in the team for sure.”

Walsh finished with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds. But it was otherwise an uneven performance by the Celtics. Justin Champagnie, the lone member of last season’s regular roster on this summer squad, was 3 for 13 with 11 rebounds and four turnovers, as the Celtics were outscored by 19 points during his 30 minutes on the floor.

Point guard J.D. Davison, a second-round pick last year, had promising moments in transition but struggled in half-court sets. He had 14 points and 11 assists, but was 1 for 5 from the 3-point line, with five turnovers. Point guard Dalano Banton, who agreed to a two-year deal last week, sat out with a sore hand.

Advertisement

Boston had no answer for Heat center Orlando Robinson, who erupted for 36 points and 11 rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Celtics guard Mychal Mulder with 1:33 left in the third quarter capped a 24-9 run that gave Boston a 75-66 lead. But the Celtics were just 5 for 22 from the field in the fourth quarter and outscored, 28-13.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.