The New England Free Jacks captured their first Major League Rugby title with a narrow 25-24 victory over the San Diego Legion on Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

La Roux Malan’s try in the 77th minute was the decider, capping a match that featured four lead changes and ultimately brought the MLR Shield to Quincy.

Mitch Jacobson and Paula Balekana, MLR’s tries leader with 15, both found the try line, while Jayson Potroz converted two penalties and two conversions.