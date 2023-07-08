New England Revolution bring in left wing Tomás Chancalay on loan from Racing Club

The Revolution have signed Argentinian forward Tomás Alejandro Chancalay on loan from Racing Club, according to league sources. Chancalay will join the team next week but his status has not been determined for home games against Atlanta United on Wednesday and D.C. United Saturday.

Chancalay, 24, has been playing for Al-Wasl SC in the United Arab Emirates on loan from Racing. He last performed for Al-Wasl in a 5-1 win over Khor Fakkan on May 11. The loan deal extended through June, when Al-Wasl brought in Caio Canedo, who starred at Nantucket High School from 2005-06, making Chancalay expendable.

Chancalay, a right-footed left winger, is expected to replace Dylan Borrero, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in April. Chancalay, 24, played for Argentina in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and spent most of his career with CA Colón and Racing before moving to Al-Wasl last year.