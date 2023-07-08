New England Revolution bring in left wing Tomás Chancalay on loan from Racing Club

The Revolution have signed Argentinian forward Tomás Alejandro Chancalay on loan from Racing Club, according to league sources. Chancalay will join the team next week but his status has not been determined for home games against Atlanta United on Wednesday and D.C. United Saturday.
Chancalay, 24, has been playing for Al-Wasl SC in the United Arab Emirates on loan from Racing. He last performed for Al-Wasl in a 5-1 win over Khor Fakkan on May 11. The loan deal extended through June, when Al-Wasl brought in Caio Canedo, who starred at Nantucket High School from 2005-06, making Chancalay expendable.
Chancalay, a right-footed left winger, is expected to replace Dylan Borrero, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in April. Chancalay, 24, played for Argentina in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and spent most of his career with CA Colón and Racing before moving to Al-Wasl last year.
Performing for Racing, Chancalay finished tied for seventh in scoring in the 2021 Copa Libertadores with five goals in six games. Chancalay formed an effective combination at Racing with forwards such as Enzo Copetti (now with Charlotte FC) and Ignacio Piatti (ex-Montreal CF). Last year, Chancalay moved to Al-Wasl along with former Racing coach Juan Antonio Pizzi. Chancalay started his career with Colon in 2017 under the guidance of ex-Los Angeles Galaxy defender Eduardo “El Barba” Domínguez.
The Revolution have used 11 Argentinian players in their 28-year history, including starting forward Gustavo Bou, who also played for Racing. Bou is the team’s top-scoring import with 44 goals in four-plus seasons heading into Saturday’s game against the New York Red Bulls. Chancalay’s salary will elevate him to Designated Player status, should the Revolution extend his loan or pay a transfer fee for him in 2024. Bou’s contract ends this year, opening a third DP slot next year.
