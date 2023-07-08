Offense continues to click for streaking Red Sox in another win over the A’s

The Sox extended their winning streak to four and recent run to seven wins in their last eight games. Sunday’s series finale presents a chance to add to that positivity ahead of the four-day All-Star break.

The offense was at the fulcrum of the win, recording 15 hits, making it seven straight games with 10-plus hits for the Sox, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

The Red Sox secured a third consecutive series win Saturday, beating the Athletics, 10-3, at Fenway Park.

Oakland’s scheduled starter, Paul Blackburn, was a late scratch due to illness, leaving Austin Pruitt to take the hill for 1⅔ innings. Pruitt allowed three runs in the first.

Advertisement

Jarren Duran laced a leadoff single to left-center field, stole second base, and advanced to third on a Masataka Yoshida ground out to the right side. Justin Turner then pounded an RBI single off the Green Monster, giving the Sox a lead that would never be challenged. Alex Verdugo made it 3-0 with a two-run homer to right field.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

In the second, Duran was at the center of the action again, belting a left-on-left homer off reliever Sam Moll that snuck over the Green Monster. Duran finished 3 for 5, adding a double to his early work.

Masataka Yoshida was 2 for 5, stamping his sixth consecutive multi-hit game.

James Paxton (5-1) cruised through six innings for the win and lowered his ERA to 2.73. He surrendered six hits and two runs, on solo shots by Manny Piña in the third inning and Brent Rooker in the sixth.

Brandon Walter came on for Paxton to open the seventh inning and closed out the victory. He allowed an unearned run and was credited with his first career save for the three innings of work.

The Red Sox improved to 47-43 and have scored 27 runs in their last three games following a season-long streak of six straight at home with fewer than five runs scored (13 total).

Advertisement





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.