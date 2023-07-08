Oshae Brissett ready for any and all opportunities that come with Celtics

“On a random night, I feel like I’ll be able to go off or have a good game,” Brissett said, “just because of how random we do play.”

LAS VEGAS — Oshae Brissett did not sign with the Celtics to become one of their cornerstones. He is confident that he will be able to fit in with any lineup in any situation and provide whatever the moment requires.

Two seasons ago, the Celtics were treated to one frustrating example of this from the opposite sideline. Brissett mostly filled gaps with the Pacers, but on Feb. 27, 2022, he hit six 3-pointers and erupted for 27 points in his team’s 21-point romp against a more talented Boston team.

Advertisement

The performance was so unusual that after firing up one of his late 3-pointers, Brissett turned and started running downcourt before the ball had even gone in, a nod to one of Stephen Curry’s signature celebrations when he is truly flammable.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“You know what’s crazy?” Brissett recalled Saturday, smiling. “One of my teammates, Terry Taylor, was like, ‘Yo, if you shoot another one, you have to do it.’ That’s why after, if you watch the video, I was pointing to the bench and I was pointing at him. So, that one was for him.”

The Celtics surely at least remembered that performance when they called Brissett at the start of free agency and offered him a two-year, minimum-salary deal to bolster their bench. Boston believes that the 6-foot-7-inch forward can provide defensive versatility and connect on open 3-pointers while helping reduce the regular-season wear and tear on star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Well, when they got the [ball], they can do what they want,” Brissett said. “I’m going to go crash and rebound and I feel like I’ve got the easy job. That’s what they do and I’m excited to play with them, excited to watch, excited to be a part of the team, and be out there and show what I can do.”

Advertisement

Brissett, 25, said he could sense the connectivity of this Celtics core when he faced the team in recent years, and he noticed how their energy often received a jolt from TD Garden crowds.

He played with Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon in Indiana for two seasons and said the veteran was a valuable source of support when he was just simply trying to turn his 10-day contracts into something more permanent. He also received congratulatory text messages from Tatum, Al Horford, and Derrick White after his deal was finalized.

“This team is trending in the right direction and I feel like now we have a lot of great pieces to really get over that hump,” Brissett said. “I’m excited to get to training camp and start and just build, so we can start playing late in June.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.