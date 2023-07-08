Game 90: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have responded to a five-game losing streak by winning six of their last seven at just the right time.

James Paxton can keep that momentum going as he takes the ball against the Athletics on Saturday afternoon. The Canadian southpaw has impressed since returning from the injured list, and is fresh off his best performance of the season: 7 ⅔ shutout innings against the Blue Jays.

Paul Blackburn is on the hill for the visitors. The righthander allowed five earned runs in five innings against the White Sox last time out.