Game 90: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have responded to a five-game losing streak by winning six of their last seven at just the right time.
James Paxton can keep that momentum going as he takes the ball against the Athletics on Saturday afternoon. The Canadian southpaw has impressed since returning from the injured list, and is fresh off his best performance of the season: 7 ⅔ shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
Paul Blackburn is on the hill for the visitors. The righthander allowed five earned runs in five innings against the White Sox last time out.
ATHLETICS (25-65): TBA
Pitching: RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA)
RED SOX (46-43): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (4-1, 2.70 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Athletics vs. Paxton: Aledmys Díaz 4-8, Tony Kemp 3-5, Jace Peterson 1-4
Red Sox vs. Blackburn: Rafael Devers 1-3, Jarren Duran 3-6, Kiké Hernández 1-3, Alex Verdugo 2-5
Stat of the day: Paxton has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his nine starts.
Notes: After a length offensive slump, the Sox lineup has racked up at least 10 hits in six consecutive games. Justin Turner is riding a seven-game hitting streak during which he has also recorded an RBI in each game ... Paxton is 4-0 across 10 career starts against the Athletics, but he has not faced them since 2018 as a member of the Seattle Mariners ...The A’s league-worst season has continued during a stretch of 15 losses in 21 games, which includes a 3-7 road mark in that span ... The A’s have allowed 843 hits, second only to the Colorado Rockies (864) ... Blackburn split his first two career starts against Boston last season, earning a June 16 win at Fenway Park.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.