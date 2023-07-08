For Red Sox prospects Nick Yorke and Marcelo Mayer the Futures Game felt inevitable, but for Luis Guerrero it’s an unlikely tale

“Eppy was like, ‘Hey, can I have a word with you and Marcelo?’ We’re like, ‘Oh, God, what did we do?’ ” Yorke recounted.

Last month, Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson called the duo into his office during a road series in Binghamton.

SEATTLE — Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke have been playing on the same field for years. They played against each other in high school travel ball tournaments in California, and now have continued their shared path as professionals, partnering in the middle infield for Double A Portland since Mayer’s promotion from High A Greenville in late May.

Epperson was sharing the good news that both had been chosen to represent the Red Sox in the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. That shared opportunity gained even more meaning when the two arrived at T-Mobile Park on Saturday for the prospect showcase and saw they were both in the starting lineup for the American League team.

Mayer was batting second and playing short, while Yorke was batting ninth and playing second.

“I was like, ‘Oh, just another Tuesday in Portland with Marcelo up the middle,’ ” laughed Yorke, who is hitting .275/.361/.453 with nine homers in 69 games this year for Portland. “It was crazy [to see that]. Pretty cool.”

“To share this super-prestigious event with a player I’ve been playing with is super cool,” said Mayer, who is hitting .196/.266/.402 with six homers in 29 games since being promoted to Portland. “To both be starting, playing up the middle, it’s sick.”

Mayer acknowledged that playing in the Futures Game had been a goal from the time he was drafted.

“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about many nights, just wanting to play in this game,” said Mayer — who had a custom bat with “Seattle” emblazoned upon it and custom Nike cleats — one paying homage to Fenway’s Green Monster (with a swoosh made of Fenway’s dirt), the other a blue-and-gold design in a nod to San Diego. “I’m really excited.”

For Yorke, there was appreciation to have earned the opportunity to play in a big-league ballpark, particularly given a yearlong struggle in 2022.

“It means a lot, especially after performing the way I did last year,” said Yorke. “To be in the running for this is a great honor. To be here, I’m just super humbled and appreciative.”

Of course, while both appreciated the opportunity, it wasn’t terribly surprising that either arrived on this stage. For Mayer, taken by the Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, a spot in the All-Star Futures Game seemed an inevitability. Likewise, it was unsurprising to see Yorke — The Sox’ 2020 first-round selection — at T-Mobile Park.

But Luis Guerrero was different.

“It’s crazy, man. I feel great right now,” said Guerrero. “The Futures Game gives so much pride to me.”

It’s unlikely enough that the Dominican-born, Boston-raised 22-year-old is pursuing a professional baseball career. Due to complications from a surgery that was performed on him in his infancy, he has limited flexibility in his right knee and walks with a limp. Nonetheless, he worked tirelessly to maximize his abilities as a pitcher, and ultimately earned an opportunity at Chipola College in Florida.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down his sophomore seasons, Guerrero retreated to Boston and built his arm strength working out on his own, ultimately emerging as a pitcher who could top out in the upper-90s with a devastating splitter and solid slider. That combination convinced the Sox to take Guerrero in the 17th round of the 2021 draft.

When fellow Red Sox prospect Shane Drohan was scratched from the Futures Game as a precaution due to a minor calf injury, Guerrero — currently pitching in Double A Portland – was summoned as his replacement. He’s the lowest draft pick in the game this year.

“The round [where you’re drafted] is just a number,” said Guerrero. “I’m here right now. I love it.”

For the Sox, there is significance in seeing Guerrero emerge from day three of the draft to become a potential big league contributor.

“We pride ourselves in pushing to max out the development of every guy regardless of round and money,” texted Sox director of pitching development Shawn Haviland. “Good job by scouting identifying a guy like this who was clearly undervalued with traits that we can help develop. And great job by Luis in just being relentless.”

Guerrero earned his spot on the strength of a 1.11 ERA (sixth lowest in the minors among pitchers with at least 30 innings) with 14 saves (tied for the minor-league lead) in 16 opportunities in Double A Portland.

He’s been increasingly dominant as the season has progressed, owing largely to greater usage of his off-speed stuff, subtle improvements in his slider, improved fastball location, and a splitter that’s been all but unhittable in Double A.

“The splitter right now is 100 percent,” said Guerrero. “It’s nasty.”

He’s held hitters to a .147 average and .220 slugging mark.

“You got a fastball at 99 that’s in the back of your mind and that’s not even his best pitch. Here comes the splitter and the slider. He’s an electric player for sure,” said Yorke.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen. He’s here for a reason, because he works so damn hard,” added Mayer. “And he’s one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen. So I’m really happy for him.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.