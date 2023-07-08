Red Sox’ Tanner Houck, recovering after getting hit in the face by a line drive, is taking steps to return to the mound

“It’s definitely [the] weirdest injury I think I’ve ever had,” Houck said Saturday, his first time speaking to reporters since the injury.

The Red Sox pitcher had been on a liquid and puréed diet since he suffered a facial fracture when a line drive hit him in the right cheek. He underwent surgery to insert a plate into his face June 27.

Tanner Houck ate his first solid meal in weeks Thursday, ordering Uber Eats for breakfast after a morning doctor’s appointment.

He will throw for the first time since the injury Tuesday and said it would be at least two weeks from then until he stepped on a mound.

The Sox haven’t decided what Houck’s role will be when he returns. He has been a starter this year for the Sox after toggling between the rotation and the bullpen in the previous two seasons. In 13 starts this year, Houck posted a 5.05 ERA. But he was in the middle of back-to-back productive starts, allowing just three runs in his last 10 innings when the injury happened.

“The rest of my body feels great,” Houck said. “I feel like I could be out there tomorrow.”

The 27-year-old said he considers himself very lucky that the ball hit him where it did and said that he isn’t worried about the injury changing his approach as a pitcher.

“I look at it as part of the game,’' he said. “Injuries and unfortunate events are going to happen. We’re standing 60 feet 6 inches away and stuff like this is going to happen. “It’s about how you bounce back, come back better, stronger and continue to put it behind me.”

Schreiber eyeing return

Reliever John Schreiber, fresh off the first rehab appearance in his career, said he felt good after pitching ⅔ of an inning for Triple A Worcester Friday as he continues his recovery from a right teres major strain.

“My body’s been recovering really well. Feeling like it’s normal self,” said Schreiber, 29, who’s been on the injured list since May 16.

Schreiber has been one of the Sox’ most reliable relievers over the past two years. He posted a 2.22 ERA in 65 innings last season and continued that success this year before the injury with a 2.12 ERA in 17 innings.

He threw nine of his 16 pitches for strikes Friday and will make another rehab appearance Sunday before the All-Star break. He is targeting a return for the team’s series against the Mets, which starts on July 21.

His return would give the Red Sox a triumvirate of high-leverage righthanded pitchers along with Chris Martin, who had a 1.63 ERA entering Saturday’s game, and Kenley Jansen, an All-Star with 18 saves and a 3.34 ERA ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Schreiber was throwing the ball outstanding when he got banged up,” manager Alex Cora said. “Looking forward to [having] the three of them.”

Reliever Rodriguez reinstated

The Sox reinstated reliever Joely Rodriguez from the injured list and optioned Justin Garza to Worcester.

Rodriguez has pitched just four innings because of shoulder inflammation and has an ERA of 18.00. He had a 4.47 mark in 50⅓ innings last year with the Mets. He’s the third lefty in the Sox bullpen along with Brennan Bernardino and Joe Jacques. Garza had a 6.11 ERA in 17⅔ innings.

“We know what he can do,” Cora said of Rodriguez. “Stuff-wise, obviously not there yet as far as [velocity]. But it’s a good sinker, it’s a good changeup, it’s a good slider, so we’ll find a spot and use him in certain situations.”

Rodriguez’s velocity has dipped in recent seasons. In 2021, he threw his sinker at 94.1 miles per hour. Last year, it dipped to 92.7 m.p.h. The drop continued in a limited sample this season; entering Saturday, Rodriguez’s 53 sinkers have averaged just 90.8 m.p.h. per Baseball Savant.

Starters set up after break

In their first four games after the All-Star break, the Red Sox are set to start Brayan Bello, James Paxton, and Kutter Crawford before going to a bullpen game … Oakland scratched its Saturday starter, Paul Blackburn, because of an illness. Austin Pruitt, a reliever who hasn’t pitched past three innings this year, took his place.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com.