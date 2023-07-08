Tigers finish off first combined no-hitter in team history in victory over Blue Jays

Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6⅔ innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history.

DETROIT — Three Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded to third on an 0-and-2 pitch.

The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

Manning was replaced after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the seventh. He walked three batters and hit one, striking out five. He threw 91 pitches.

Foley retired Whit Merrifield before pitching a perfect eighth.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (7-5) allowed two runs in the first inning.

Riley Greene singled in his first at-bat since May 30 and scored on Spencer Torkelson’s one-out double in the first.

Kerry Carpenter followed with an RBI triple to make it 2-0, but Javier Báez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Carpenter made a spectacular catch to start the fourth inning, sliding in foul territory to catch Guerrero’s pop fly down the right-field line.

Báez made a big play in the sixth, racing into left field to catch Bichette’s fly ball with left fielder Zach McKinstry shifted to left-center field.

The start of the game was delayed 1:22 by rain and a hard shower fell in the first inning.