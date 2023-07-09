Authors Paul Tremblay, Mona Awad file lawsuit against ChatGPT creator OpenAI

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, Tremblay and novelist Mona Awad contend ChatGPT “ingested” their copyrighted work and generated “very accurate summaries” of the novels without the writers’ permission.

Stoughton author Paul Tremblay is suing OpenAI, the company that created the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT , claiming his 2018 novel, “ The Cabin at the End of the World ,” was used to train the AI chatbot.

Novelists Paul Tremblay (pictured) and Mona Awad have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the makers of ChatGBT, claiming the company used their copyrighted work to train their chatbot.

The suit, first reported by The Los Angeles Times, claims OpenAI profited from “stolen writing and ideas” and seeks monetary damages for all writers whose works were allegedly used to develop ChatGPT.

Through his literary agent, Tremblay, who teaches math at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, declined Friday to comment on the lawsuit.

ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is designed to produce natural and lifelike responses to prompts from users. OpenAI hasn’t disclosed what data it used to train ChatGPT, but has said it drew from work available on the Internet, including archived books and Wikipedia.

“The Cabin at the End of the World,” which won the Horror Writers Association’s Bram Stoker Award in 2019, has been adapted for the big screen by “Sixth Sense” director M. Night Shyamalan. The film, “Knock at the Cabin,” was released earlier this year.

