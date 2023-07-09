New England has a distinguished history of tech conferences. Here are some shaping new industries.

In 1956, about 20 researchers convened in Hanover, N.H., for the Dartmouth Summer Project on Artificial Intelligence. The goal, according to the organizers, was to figure out how computers and software might “solve kinds of problems now reserved for humans and improve themselves.” (Two of the four key organizers were MIT professors: Marvin Minsky and Claude Shannon.) Almost seven decades later, it seems we might be on the precipice of that sort of technological self-improvement and evolution — in a way that will likely trigger major shifts in society.

But it’s also a time when academics and entrepreneurs working at the edge of new fields often get together. Here in New England, a long tradition of summer conferences has helped shape industries.

Summer is a time to ship the kids off to camp, welcome the out-of-town guests, and finalize the vacation plans.

Advertisement

In 1981, physicists and computer scientists — and at least one dog — gathered at MIT’s Endicott House conference center for the Physics of Computation conference. Richard Feynman, already a Nobel laureate in physics, proposed that building a new kind of computer around quantum mechanics — which describes matter and energy at the atomic and subatomic levels — would be necessary to simulate natural systems such as weather or the workings of the human body.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“Nature isn’t classical, dammit,” Feynman said at the conference, “and if you want to make a simulation of nature, you’d better make it quantum mechanical.”

Forty years later, companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Google are building quantum computers, which are thousands of times faster than conventional computers. But quantum computers are largely used for research rather than business — and lots of problems still need to be solved, as Feynman predicted.

In 1981, physicists and computer scientists — and at least one dog — gathered at MIT’s Endicott House conference center for the Physics of Computation conference. Courtesy Charlie Bennett

“It was quite thrilling,” says Danny Hillis, who participated in the conference as an MIT graduate student. “The physicists there met the computation types, and a lot of the roots of quantum computing come from that.”

Advertisement

Hillis, who later founded the supercomputer company Thinking Machines in Kendall Square, says the event “felt like the passing of a torch,” with some older attendees who had built the first generation of computers, and others, like him, working on new designs and architecture.

What if you could take a Lego-like approach to designing new biological organisms? In June 2004, MIT professor Tom Knight suggested that having a standardized kit of parts that worked together in predictable ways could help accelerate the new field of synthetic biology, which manipulates the genetic code of living things like yeast and bacteria to get desired outputs. Knight was among the speakers at the First International Meeting on Synthetic Biology in Cambridge. That field has now successfully managed to produce synthetic replacements for ingredients that are typically grown and harvested — like artemisinin, a key component of malaria treatment usually derived from a plant.

That 2004 meeting helped lay the groundwork for startups like Ginkgo Bioworks of Boston, which has more than 1,000 employees and is publicly traded — but not yet profitable. (Knight was a cofounder of Ginkgo.)

Other business-oriented conferences have helped create momentum around industries such as digital marketing and robotics. I took a break from my August vacation in 2012 to go to HubSpot’s first Inbound conference at the Hynes Convention Center; it brought together several thousand people interested in the ways that blogs and social platforms like Facebook and Twitter were changing the way that companies attract and communicate with customers. That event happens annually, attracting about 10,000 marketers to town; the next edition is in early September. (Still summer!)

Advertisement

The RoboBusiness conference took place for the first time in May 2004, with more than 400 attendees. “Robot conferences did really catalyze the industry,” says Helen Greiner, a cofounder of iRobot, the Bedford company that makes the Roomba vacuum cleaner. “The field owes a lot to Dan Kara’s drive and evangelism for a business-oriented robot conference.”

Christopher Dellin, a robotics engineer with Barrett Technology, demonstrated a robotic arm at the annual RoboBusiness Conference and Exposition at the Hynes Convention Center on April 16, 2009. Photo by Debee Tlumacki

Kara is an Upton-based analyst and conference organizer. He views RoboBusiness as “a critical event in the establishment of Boston as the robotics cluster worldwide.” At the time, he says, Silicon Valley “was asleep at the wheel,” and “the Pittsburgh robotics cluster had yet to develop.”

One wintertime event worth mentioning: the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, first held in 2006. It focuses on how the sports industry leverages data in assembling and managing teams — and connecting with fans. The event’s startup competition and research paper showcase have featured many young entrepreneurs and ventures that have gone on to raise money, be acquired, or go public, as in the case of the online sports-betting company DraftKings. One of that event’s founders, Jessica Gelman, now runs the Kraft Analytics Group, which consults on data management in the sports business, and is part of the Kraft family’s collection of businesses that include the Patriots football and Revolution soccer teams.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to fall, there are a few events that we might one day look back on as significant in helping to add energy to emerging fields and attract big thinkers and entrepreneurs to the region.

In climate, sustainability, and energy-related technologies, the Somerville incubator Greentown Labs launched its Climatetech Summit in 2020 as an online event. It will be held both online and in person this November at Greentown locations in Massachusetts and Texas. Another conference focused on climate change, the Climate Beacon Project, will be held for the first time in October in Boston.

The Engine, the MIT-linked venture capital firm, holds an invitation-only Tough Tech summit in early October to focus on areas it sees as promising, from robotics to material science to artificial intelligence.

And Paul Baier, an artificial intelligence consultant, is organizing a first-time event called Generative AI World in Boston in early September. His goal is to highlight some of the companies already using generative AI as part of their business, and to help nudge “Boston to the front of the AI innovation race,” he says.

How will we know if it’s successful? We won’t for a while. Sometimes it takes a few decades to know whether you were present for a pivotal gathering — or if you were just playing hooky from work, eating a bad box lunch among colleagues.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.