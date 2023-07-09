Claire McMillan explores the friendship, rituals, and collaborative artistic process of two female Surrealist masters

She was so taken with it that she dug deeper and was delighted by what she discovered. Varo, a female painter who worked in the male-dominated Surrealist movement, was heavily inspired by tarot, alchemy, and esoteric themes — all things that appealed to McMillan.

It started with a painting. When author Claire McMillan stumbled upon a reproduction of “La llamada (The Call)” by Remedios Varo, she felt it “rearranged something” within her.

Claire McMillan’s newest novel, "Alchemy of a Blackbird" explores the relationship and creative collaboration of two surrealist masters.

Further, Varo had a ritual-infused friendship and creative collaboration with British-born artist Leonora Carrington, which spanned from Nazi-occupied Paris to a safe house for artists along the French Riviera to Carrington’s time in a Spanish mental hospital, to finally being reunited and flourishing in Mexico City.

Varo and Carrington’s friendships aided their creation of unsettling and powerful Surrealist bodies of work. Diego Rivera once called Varo “among the most important women artists in the world,” and Varo’s large-scale painting “Tailleur pour dames” was purchased by the Museum of Fine Arts for an undisclosed sum — a comparable work sold for $6.2 million in 2020.

Using tarot card pulls as structural elements and populated with appearances from Frida Kahlo, Max Ernst, and Peggy Guggenheim, McMillan reimagined Varo and Carrington’s intertwined stories while reaching for the transcendent. The historically inspired novel, “Alchemy of a Blackbird,” launches July 11 and is the third book for McMillan, who is the author of “The Necklace” and “Gilded Age,” a retelling of Edith Wharton’s “The House of Mirth.” (McMillan also serves on the board of The Mount, Wharton’s home in the Berkshires.)

McMillan will visit Beacon Hill Books and return to The Mount to discuss “Alchemy” this August, but first caught up with the Globe over Zoom before her novel’s launch.

Q. What about Varo and Carrington’s relationship felt so compelling?

A. I’ve been blessed by people who have lifted me up. They had this friendship that seemed to be mostly about lifting each other up and spurring each other on in their art. It wasn’t competitive; it didn’t seem to have a lot of conflict. It was this mutual strength that came out of their friendship.

Q. There’s something thrilling in reading stories of visionary female artists inspiring one another.

A. Yes. In the realm of art you often hear of these great artistic collaborations between men. Think about Picasso and Braque — these men who kind of spur each other on — Fitzgerald and Hemingway with writing. I haven’t seen as many similar stories about women doing the same thing. But of course they did.

Q. In reading the book, it seemed like they were often surrounded by men who couldn’t properly recognize their talents.

A. My feeling in reading her biography, and Leonora’s, was that the Surrealist view of women could be constricting. They were sometimes not viewed enough as artists in their own right.

Q. Had you studied art previously?

A. I don’t have an art history background and am in no way an art expert. I just was so taken by “The Call” that I had to find out about the artist.

Q. I think the delight of following an unanticipated path is very relatable — I also feel that’s a natural connection to how people fall in love with tarot.

A. Tarot came into my life maybe a decade ago when I took my daughter to a New Age shop to look around. I wandered to look at the tarot cards, and the owner told me they had an intro class. It was February in Cleveland so I said yes. It was taught by a woman who was studying Medieval art history.

Q. Why did you include tarot cards throughout the book?

A. In addition to Varo being inspired by tarot, it was to put another set of definitions into the world [to] show the psychological, archetypal insight into the cards. How they can be useful as a tool for self-discovery and self-exploration — the way it’s been viewed by thinkers like Carl Jung or Italo Calvino or Alejandro Jodorowsky.

Q. It ties in naturally to the kind of dream-like Surrealist approach to art.

A. I think each of [their] paintings are these incredible portals — energy transmissions. I visited the MFA and saw Varo’s piece. It’s a beautiful, glowing, amazing piece of these women at the dressmakers. They have wheels for feet. It has Varo’s interesting kind of commentary on the lives of women who are creating this kind of edifice through clothes.

Q. I enjoyed the blackbird symbolism with Varo, and that tying in to her wardrobe as well.

A. I was looking at pictures of her. She wore simple, minimalist clothing, a lot of it black, that she sewed herself. It just became kind of an organic symbol for me of her evolution — she seemed like a bird in a cage. Mexico was when she freed herself.

Q. There was a tension throughout about creating art under a capitalist need to live and make money — rather than art just for art’s sake.

A. Especially for Varo, what interests me is that she died so young, at 54. She didn’t start creating the bulk of her work until she was around 40. It took a while for her to get to the point where she had the support where she could just make art.

Q. That reflected in the novel’s exploration of security as tied to creation, about the financial constrictions of pursuing one’s art.

A. It’s something we don’t really talk about enough, how commerce comes into creating art. How do you make a living as an artist? How do you find that space?

Q. Do you think Varo’s work is getting more of its due now?

A. In addition to the Boston MFA purchase, there’s a big exhibit of her work coming at the Chicago Art Institute — more than 20 pieces. Because she died young there’s a relatively small universe of her paintings. When they come up for auction they’ve been setting records — records for her work, and records for women’s surrealist work.

Q. How did you handle the blurring between historical truth and the things you’re fictionalizing?

A. It is one of the nail-biting aspects of writing a book like this, because of course you need conflict, you need drama. The dialogue, of course, is completely invented, and the emotions are my imaginings. I’m hoping I did enough research that they are plausible.

Q. I was a fan of all of the esoteric rituals, particularly. Did Varo and Carrington actually do all of those things in the book or did you make some up?

A. She and Leonora did create these recipes filled with Surrealist, absurdist things. Carrington did cut people’s hair off and feed it to them in the omelet. As a writer, I read that and I knew it had to go in the book. She did paint her feet with mustard. The squid-ink tapioca was real.

Q. There was such a strong sense of play, which is fun to read about in an adult friendship.

A. Yes! You can see at heart they are actually those two young girls just playing. I think that they took these areas that are traditionally “women’s realms,” like the kitchen or taking care of children, and embraced [them] as part of their creativity.

Q. It did feel like Varo and Carrington needed one another, or at the least, benefited from being close to one another, in creating the work they did.

A. They were so close. They were in and out of each other’s houses all of the time. It doesn’t seem like they were in competition; it was a mutual kind of uplifting. They were so focused on making art, and also on their mystical explorations. You kind of need another person to do that with you — to give it energy.

Interview was edited and condensed.

