7-year-old seriously injured after falling out window in West Barnstable

A 7-year-old child was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after falling out a first-floor window in West Barnstable, officials said.

At around 9 a.m., West Barnstable firefighters responded to reports of an injured child at a home off Carlson Lane, according to West Barnstable Fire Department Lieutenant Austin Moloney. The child, whose identity was not released, suffered a broken arm after landing on a set of stairs, according to Moloney.