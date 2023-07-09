Boston man arrested on attempted murder warrant in connection with Mattapan shooting

Traequon Duncan, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Suffolk Superior Court for assault to murder involving a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and on a warrant out of the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court for the same offenses, police said in a statement.

A Boston man was arrested during a traffic stop late Saturday night on a warrant for attempted murder issued in connection with the shooting that wounded five people in Mattapan early Wednesday morning, and a second man was arrested at the same time on unrelated gun charges, according to the Boston Police Department.

Duncan faces charges connected to a shooting Wednesday that left five people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

Duncan is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement, which did not give a date for his court appearance. Court records did not list an attorney for Duncan.

Another Boston man, 23-year-old Damarius Bultmer, was also arrested during the traffic stop and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

Bultmer is also set to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court at an unspecified date. Court records did not list a lawyer for Bultmer.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, Boston police stopped a vehicle traveling on Westview Street with its headlights off and “excessively dark tinted windows,” and found that Duncan was a passenger, police said in a statement.

Officers arrested Duncan on the warrants and learned that Bultmer was in possession of a loaded gun — later determined to be a Ruger Mayodan .380 with six rounds in its magazine — and he was arrested as well, according to the statement.

Following the Wednesday morning shooting, police responded about 2 a.m. to a radio call reporting multiple people shot near the intersection of Edgewater Drive and River Street, the statement said.

Afterward, three people were arrested on gun charges and several firearms were recovered, police said. Hakeem Ramey, 29, of Brockton, and Samuel Roman, 24, of Boston were ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing July 11, and Nashaly Seguinot, 25, of Boston, was ordered held in lieu of $7,500 bail, the Globe previously reported.

