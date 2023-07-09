Chelmsford police sergeant rescued after medical emergency while hiking in New Hampshire mountains

At around 1:10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were contacted for help after 49-year-old Stephen Fredericks suffered medical issues while hiking with a group on the Carter-Moriah Trail near the summit of Mount Moriah, according to a statement from Fish and Game.

A sergeant with the Chelmsford Police Department was rescued from a New Hampshire hiking trail Saturday after suffering symptoms of “a potentially serious medical condition,” officials said.

Due to the severity of Fredericks’ symptoms and the distance from the nearest road, officials requested that the New Hampshire Army National Guard send a helicopter. A Blackhawk was flown in from Concord but could not extract Fredericks because of “storm cells and thunder heads that formed over the mountain just prior to the helicopters arrival,” according to the statement.

“The Blackhawk landed at the Berlin airport and waited an additional 2 hours in the event the storms passed,” officials said. “But in that time the cloud cover and storms persisted so the helicopter was forced to return.”

With the helicopter extraction ruled out, volunteer rescuers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue hiked nearly 5 miles to reach Fredericks with a rescue litter, the statement said. Fredericks was placed in the litter and carried down from the trail by the AVSAR volunteers, conservation officers, and his eight hiking companions, according to the statement.

The crew arrived at the trailhead at around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, almost 12 hours after the initial distress call was placed. Fredericks was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by ambulance, according to the statement.

Fredericks is an experienced hiker and had planned to hike north to south across the Carter Range with his group, according to the statement.

No further information on Fredericks’s condition was immediately available.

