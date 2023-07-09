‘Excessive rainfall’ could bring flooding to Western Mass., forecasters warn

Heavy rainfall was expected to hit Western and Central Massachusetts from Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing with it the risk of significant flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut through Tuesday morning, with anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain expected throughout much of the state. Rainfall totals could surpass 5 inches in some areas, and thunderstorms have the potential to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to move eastward Monday, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rain to Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, forecasters said.