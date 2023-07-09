‘Excessive rainfall’ could bring flooding to Western Mass., forecasters warn

Heavy rainfall was expected to hit Western and Central Massachusetts from Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing with it the risk of significant flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood watch is in effect for much of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut through Tuesday morning, with anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain expected throughout much of the state. Rainfall totals could surpass 5 inches in some areas, and thunderstorms have the potential to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm is expected to move eastward Monday, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rain to Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, forecasters said.
[Excessive Rains & Flooding Tonight Through Monday Night] Excessive Rain is expected to begin tonight in western MA/CT, then expanding eastward into remainder of MA & RI on Monday. SIGNIFICANT flooding is possible in the Berkshires, western & central MA and CT tonight & Monday! pic.twitter.com/2LcnbxhCoL— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 9, 2023
Excessive runoff from the heavy rain could elevate the risk of flooding for local streets, creeks, and rivers, according to the National Weather Service. Those at risk are advised to avoid flooded areas, use caution while driving, and check in with neighbors and offer assistance to others who are vulnerable to possible floods, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said.
A flash flood warning was in effect Sunday until midnight for parts of Southern and Central New Hampshire, including parts of Sullivan County, Cheshire County, and Hillsborough County. Between 2 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in the area, forecasters said.
The incoming storm follows a soggy week for the region, with showers and thunderstorms dampening Fourth of July festivities just a few days ago.
