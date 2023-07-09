Four suspicious fires in Concord on Sunday under investigation; ‘person of interest’ identified

Concord police and Fire Department officials are investigating four fires that were reported within a one-hour window Sunday afternoon that appear to be suspicious, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported in the blazes, according to a statement from the Concord police and fire departments. Investigators deemed the fires suspicious and have identified a person of interest in the case, according to the statement, which did not disclose any information about that person.

At about noon, Concord police and firefighters received reports of a fire at the Beede Swim Center at 498 Walden St., officials said. Upon their arrival, fire crews found two blazes: one in front of the center and another behind it.