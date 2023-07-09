Lexington middle school student dies in N.H. boating accident during camping trip, officials say

The incident happened on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, N.H., and was witnessed by “several other LPS students attending the same summer camp,” Hackett wrote. She said the district is working to organize grief counselors for students and school employees affected by his death.

In a letter to families, Lexington Public Schools Superintendent Julie Hackett said the boy was a student at Clarke Middle School. His name was not released.

The school community in Lexington is mourning the loss of a middle school student who died Friday afternoon in a boating accident at a Boy Scout camp in New Hampshire.

“Our hearts are with the victim’s family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event,” Hackett wrote in the letter. “We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need. I know that you will continue to be there for one another, and you will keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”

Marine Patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, and Gilmanton police responded about 2:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a boy injured in a boating accident, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Boy Scouts’ Daniel Webster Council in New Hampshire said in a statement on Facebook Saturday that a scout had died in a “tragic accident on Manning Lake” the day prior.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout’s family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the council’s statement said.

An investigation into the cause of the death is underway, State Police said.

The incident was one of three fatalities in New Hampshire waters Friday.

A woman from Beverly identified as Amy Posocco, 41, died in Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison, N.H., after she had been swimming with family members in front of a rental property Friday night and went missing, officials said.

Family and neighbors searched for Posocco but she was not located until a dive team of Ossippee first responders found her body about 90 feet offshore, State Police said.

Posocco’s cause of death has not been officially determined but it is considered accidental, State Police said.

Earlier Friday, as authorities were still at the scene in Gilmanton, a man later identified as Shawn Barton, 40, was found dead in the Piscataquog River in Manchester, N.H. His death is under investigation, State Police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.