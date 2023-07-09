Lowell police ask for public’s help to find missing 7-year-old girl

Lowell police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 7-year-old girl, officials said Sunday night.
MISSING JUVENILE: Anna, 7, blk female, 4’7”, 70 lbs., last seen wearing blk shorts, white vest, purple hair tie. Last seen E. Merrimack St. area, Belvidere section of Lowell. Anyone with information regarding whereabouts of Anna please call 911 or 978-937-3200. Thank you.— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) July 9, 2023
Anna, who lives in Lowell, was last seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday near East Merrimack Street in the Belvidere neighborhood, according to a statement from the Lowell Police Department. She is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds, officials said.
Anna is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal, according to police. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest, and a purple hair tie, and she may be riding a bike.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan asked Lowell residents to join the search during a news conference Sunday evening.
“As we are losing daylight . . . those living in the Belvidere section near East Merrimack Street, through the area of River Road on the Tewksbury line, we are asking people to go outside, to do a real search of their backyards, of playhouses, under wood piles, in a shed they may have — any place that a 4-foot-7, 70 pound, 7-year-old little girl could be hiding,” Ryan said, according to video posted online by a reporter for WCVB-TV.
The Lowell Police Department continues to search for Anna and is urging all residents to search their properties (sheds, vehicles, boats, pools, etc.). Anna is a 7 year old black female, 4’7”, 70 lbs., last seen wearing black shorts, white vest, and purple hair tie. https://t.co/bGwV9Yp715— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) July 10, 2023
Lowell police deployed multiple officers, the K-9 Unit, and the Drone Unit to aid in the search, according to the statement. They are also being assisted by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9 Unit, the State Police Airwing, the State Police K-9 Unit, and the Lowell Fire Department.
Lowell police warned residents to expect a large police presence in the area during the search.
NOW: Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan with an urgent plea for help — anyone in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell, near E Merrimack St, please check your yards, sheds, playhouses, anywhere a child could hide, for 7yo Anna, before it gets dark. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/zwXgyQjRfw— Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) July 10, 2023
Lowell police asked anyone who has information regarding Anna’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact them at 978-937-3200.
