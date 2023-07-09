Lowell police ask for public’s help to find missing 7-year-old girl

Lowell police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 7-year-old girl, officials said Sunday night.

Lowell police are searching for Anna and asking residents to search their properties for places a child could hide.

Anna, who lives in Lowell, was last seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday near East Merrimack Street in the Belvidere neighborhood, according to a statement from the Lowell Police Department. She is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds, officials said.

Anna is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal, according to police. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest, and a purple hair tie, and she may be riding a bike.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan asked Lowell residents to join the search during a news conference Sunday evening.

Advertisement

“As we are losing daylight . . . those living in the Belvidere section near East Merrimack Street, through the area of River Road on the Tewksbury line, we are asking people to go outside, to do a real search of their backyards, of playhouses, under wood piles, in a shed they may have — any place that a 4-foot-7, 70 pound, 7-year-old little girl could be hiding,” Ryan said, according to video posted online by a reporter for WCVB-TV.

Lowell police deployed multiple officers, the K-9 Unit, and the Drone Unit to aid in the search, according to the statement. They are also being assisted by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9 Unit, the State Police Airwing, the State Police K-9 Unit, and the Lowell Fire Department.

Lowell police warned residents to expect a large police presence in the area during the search.

Lowell police asked anyone who has information regarding Anna’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact them at 978-937-3200.

Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.