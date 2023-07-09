One dead, two seriously injured in Dartmouth head-on collision

One man was killed, and a man and woman were seriously injured Sunday in a head-on collision in Dartmouth, officials said.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a 2006 Cadillac Seville and a 2015 GMC Acadia near 242 Chase Road, according to a statement from the Dartmouth Police Department.
The driver of the Cadillac, whose identity was not released pending identifcation by his family, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
The driver of the GMC, an 82-year-old man, and a passenger, a 75-year-old woman, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. They were also taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.
Advertisement
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County, officials said.
Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.