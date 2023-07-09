One dead, two seriously injured in Dartmouth head-on collision

One man was killed, and a man and woman were seriously injured Sunday in a head-on collision in Dartmouth, officials said.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a 2006 Cadillac Seville and a 2015 GMC Acadia near 242 Chase Road, according to a statement from the Dartmouth Police Department.

The driver of the Cadillac, whose identity was not released pending identifcation by his family, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.