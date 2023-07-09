‘We are in it for a long haul:’ Traffic woes expected with return of holiday travelers and the Sumner Tunnel closure

The nearly 90-year-old Sumner Tunnel has been closed for repairs since July 5, but Jonathan Gulliver, the state’s highway administrator, warned Sunday at a press conference that the region hasn’t yet seen the worst transportation impacts as many people were on vacation last week for the Fourth of July holiday.

One thing seems all but certain: If you want to drive in Boston this summer, expect to get nowhere fast.

The state’s strategy to ease expected traffic snarls caused by the Sumner Tunnel closure will be tested this week as drivers resume their daily commutes following the holiday break — and without that vital connection between Boston and the North Shore.

Advertisement

Monday will mark the start of the first full workweek since the tunnel was shut down. But the heaviest traffic is expected to come with the Tuesday morning commute as people return to offices, according to Gulliver.

“Last week was an extremely light traffic week, it’s a holiday week, a lot of people were on vacation, [traffic] impacts were pretty minor,” Gulliver said. “We expect that to really increase over the next few weeks as those holiday travelers come back.”

State officials launched the Sumner reconstruction project more than a year ago, closing the tunnel on dozens of weekends, in order to repair it and install new safety systems and fire suppression apparatus.

But the summer-long shut down of the tunnel, which carries roughly 39,000 vehicles a day, will be felt beyond East Boston, the North Shore, and Logan International Airport, as officials anticipate a domino effect across the region, Gulliver said.

That means traffic will likely be backed up along areas of the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 93, and the Southeast Expressway, said Gulliver, who spoke to reporters at the North End exit of the Sumner Tunnel Sunday morning.

Advertisement

“With the Sumner Tunnel closed, it means that one-third of our main ways into the city from the North Shore is now taken out of service,” Gulliver said.

His advice? If you can, take advantage of free Blue Line trips, free and reduced commuter rail and ferry service, and free buses. And if you have to drive, give yourself extra time and check the state’s Mass 511 website and app for the latest traffic updates, he said.

“If you have a time critical appointment, give yourself a lot of extra time to get there,” he said.

The state is leaving the Callahan and Ted Williams tunnels open, which have had heavy traffic since the Sumner closed.

Officials are “really encouraging everybody who is a regular driver to ditch the drive, get out of their car, and take advantage of one of those other services,” Gulliver said.

State officials have said people should give themselves as much as two extra hours to get to their destinations.

Gulliver said the heaviest commute times are the morning and afternoon commutes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. But traffic can also be slow on Monday and Friday afternoons, he said.

As of Sunday, the project’s contractor had removed the tunnel’s suspended ceiling and started chipping out concrete in preparation for the installation of pre-cast arches, according to Gulliver. Crews will begin in the center of the tunnel and work their way outward, he said.

About 150 to 200 contractors are working in the tunnel at any given time, Gulliver said, and work is ongoing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Work is expected to be completed Aug. 31, he said.

Advertisement

“We ‘re putting as much resources into it as we can to get this work done,” he said.

On Sunday afternoon, East Boston residents waiting for the Blue Line at Maverick station said they appreciated free access to the subway and ferries.

But they were wary about how heavy traffic might affect their neighborhood.

Lindsey Guenther, 24, said she is concerned it will take longer to embark on out-of-state car trips. But so far, she hasn’t had trouble commuting to her office manager job in Boston, she said.

“I’m used to taking the T, and it’s great that they also have the ferry running over to Long Wharf,” Guenther said. “So it’s convenient to have that option if the T is really busy in the morning.”

Mark Koussa, 29, said he’s used ferry and Blue Line service since the tunnel closed to get to work in the Fenway area, and so far, ridership doesn’t appear to have increased much.

However, he said, “I do anticipate that throughout the summer, it’s probably going to get a little worse.”

Koussa expressed some optimism that the state will meet its deadline to get the work done, but harbors some fears it might not.

“I’m hopeful that it will be done by the end of August, but knowing the track record, I assume it will very much go into the rest of the year,” he said. “Fingers are crossed.”

Advertisement





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.