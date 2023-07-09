Maine father drowns while trying to rescue his daughters

UNION, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has drowned in a pond while trying to rescue his daughters, the Maine Warden Service said.

Henry Brooks, 46, of Hope, was at Seven Tree Pond in Union on Saturday afternoon watching his 12- and 13-year-old daughters swim when one of them fell into deeper water where the river enters the pond, the warden service said. The other daughter also fell into the deeper water trying to rescue her sister and both were swept out to even deeper areas of the pond.