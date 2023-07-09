Six are dead after small plane crash in California

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

Emergency responders found the aircraft engulfed in flames in a field outside French Valley Airport, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people were killed on Saturday after a small plane that was traveling from Las Vegas crashed near an airport in Murrieta, California, authorities said.

The crash of the plane, a Cessna C550, was reported around 4:15 a.m. local time. The crash burned about an acre of vegetation before the fire was contained more than an hour later, fire officials said.

The flight had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at 3:15 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Elliott Simpson, an NTSB investigator, said on Saturday that a foggy marine layer of air mass began to envelop the area, causing low visibility shortly before the pilot planned to land.

“It appears that the weather was at the minimums for landing at that airport, so the visibility and ceilings allowed for a landing — but it was right on the minimums,” Simpson said.

The crash occurred just days after another fatal plane crash in the area. On Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed shortly after takeoff from French Valley Airport in Murrieta, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department said. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.