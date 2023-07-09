Lynn’s woes are a crushing example of MBTA Communities Act’s failure

Re “Lynn is trying to reinvent itself. Inertia at the MBTA threatens to derail its plan.” (Ideas, June 25): The state promotes the MBTA Communities Act as transit-oriented development. It claims that one of the benefits of this type of development is “better access to work, services, and other destinations by increasing mobility and utilization of public transit.” This is clearly not the case in Lynn, where, as Joan Vennochi wrote, the MBTA Communities Act appears to be an unfunded state mandate with the state not fulfilling its responsibilities to maintain adequate access to commuter rail service. Rather than encouraging more residents to use mass transit, the state’s inaction is leading to more traffic congestion.

Massive housing development in other MBTA communities is likely to lead to more traffic gridlock in areas with inadequate mass transit infrastructure. To avoid the fate facing Lynn, these communities need to take legal action against the state to pause the implementation of the MBTA Communities Act until the state provides the mass transit resources needed to accomplish the goals of this legislation.