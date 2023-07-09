Not to fear — human hands and minds are at the heart of AI

Re “Working in AI freaked me out. But I found peace on the other side.” by Tejas Kulkarni, as told to Brian Bergstein (Ideas, July 2): “Artificial intelligence” is an oxymoron applied to the advancing uses of computers. The only intelligence involved is in the mind of the person or teams who conceive and create computer programs. All of the major companies, including Microsoft, Apple, and Google, employ many thousands of software engineers for this purpose.

Computing has advanced from the abacus to mechanical calculators to computers with many intervening steps. But the computer is just hardware that can do nothing without a software operating system, which is provided by humans. Because GPT-4 can program a concept better and faster than Kulkarni can is not alarming. It just means that those who conceived of GPT-4 have created another, but very advanced, computer program.