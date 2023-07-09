The painter Ingres, tuned to something beyond his palette

Re “The counterintuitive rewards of not being very good at something” (Ideas, July 9), in which Adam Gopnik examines the French idiom “violon d’Ingres,” which references the painter Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres:
What Ingres understood he put on canvas;
but on Sundays, as a divertissement,
he daubed for pleasure at the violin:
And the music — what he didn’t have to know —
breathed, between the palette and a portrait,
into the paint in which he saw the world
with a better brush because he knew the bow.
Deborah Warren
Nahant