Welcome to the drive-in. Tonight’s feature is — ‘airplane!’

When I moved to Boston in 1970, we would go to a ridiculous drive-in movie theater north of Boston (“Tales from the drive-in on its 90th anniversary,” Sunday Arts, July 2). Why ridiculous? It was directly under a flight path to Logan Airport.

Every few minutes or so, a plane would fly over. The roar of the engine was so loud we couldn’t hear the film, and the plane was so low by the time it was overhead that one could read the words and see the symbols on its underside. We felt like it was about to land on our car. It was not only disruptive; it was terrifying.